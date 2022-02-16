



If you were looking for a perfect showjumping horse, on paper at least, a 22-year-old 15hh “complete nutter” with a “weird mismatch” of breeding wouldn’t immediately stand out as a potential superstar.

But try telling the diminutive little gelding Sparkling Indulgence that.

At the age of 22, the Irish gelding is still racking up the red ribbons and his latest victory came at Chard Equestrian in Somerset recently when he and rider Gemma Hallett landed the FMBs Therapy Systems star qualifier in an all-out contest against the clock.

Just 0.55sec split the top three placings after 18 combinations produced double clears but Gemma and Sparkling Indulgence nailed it to take home top honours.

Gemma actually sold the 15hh Irish gelding to Rachel Vicary seven years ago, who has taken many wins with him up to 1.30m, and has the ride back temporarily.

“He’s like Peter Pan this horse,” said Gemma. “He comes out and tries so hard and you can turn him up to anything and he’ll answer to the best of his ability.

“He is still a complete nutter though. I brought him to a C1 show at Chard a few weeks ago and I couldn’t stop him in the warm-up, everyone was just laughing at me! I have a list as long as my arm about this horse and some of the things he’s done!”

Gemma bought “Steel” as an 11-year-old after he had spent a few years turned away on Exmoor and sold him when he was 14.

“He is a very weird mismatch of bits and pieces, he’s of unregistered breeding and he’s bum high with a giant head and tiny Connemara pony legs – but he’s always been such a winner,” she said. “I’ve always said he might have little legs but he’s got a massive heart.”

You can read more from Chard, and plenty more showjumping news, in this week’s Horse & Hound, in the shops on Thursday 17 February.

