Minella Indo: 9 things you need to know about the reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup winner





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Minella Indo is a top National Hunt (jumps) racehorse. This weekend (Saturday 5 February), he will have a tilt at claiming a fourth Grade One victory, this time in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in Ireland (which will be televised on ITV4 at 3.15pm). If you aren’t already familiar with this racehorse or you want to learn a little more about him, here is a rundown of the key things you need to know.

1. Minella Indo, who is a bay gelding, was foaled on 18 April 2013, so is a nine-year-old in 2022.

2. He is trained by Irishman Henry de Bromhead, owned by Barry Maloney and was bred by John Lalor and his family. The Lalors have produced the likes of National Hunt Chase winner Chicago Grey and Minella Indo’s Grade Two-winning half-brother Benatar from Rathkenty Stud in Co. Tipperary.

3. Minella Indo was the final foal out of the Lalor family’s four-time winning chaser Carrigeen Lily, a daughter of Supreme Leader and Carrigeensharragh, who was 22 when she gave birth to the colt who went on to win the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

4. Minella Indo was sold by Rathkenty for €24,000 as a foal to John Nallen, who trained him to win an Irish point-to-point first time out at Dromahane.

5. He has won more than £372,000 in prize money during his 15-race career to-date, clocking up 10 wins in the process.

6. He has been ridden almost entirely by Grand National-winning jockey, Rachael Blackmore, throughout his career under Rules.

7. Minella Indo currently has three Grade One victories to his name, including the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup (pictured), when he was ridden by Jack Kennedy.

8. Henry de Bromhead said after Minella Indo’s Cheltenham Festival victory: “It’s unbelievable and I’m delighted for everyone — he’s an incredible horse and he comes alive here. In my head it’s still Monday evening and I’m about to wake up in my hotel room and nothing has even started yet — it’s brilliant and both Jack and Rachael are amazing.”

9. Zoe Smalley, travelling head lass to Henry says of Minella Indo: “He’s a legend, so good to look after.”

You may also enjoy…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.