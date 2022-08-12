Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, we salute you – and 8 other great bits of social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some amazing moments from the World Championships in Hagen to a very helpful dog, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Monsters in the ditch

This is truly incredible

Take a look at this incredible ride by 11-year-old Tubs McNally…

…And just watch his flying dismount!

How very helpful

Join Cian O’Connor’s World Championships mount C Vier on his journey to Herning

Champagne wars between the top three in the World Dressage Championships freestyle

Carl Hester helps Lottie Fry celebrate one of her two World Championship gold medals

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Just incredible

