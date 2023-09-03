



The former showjumper Lordana VH Leysehof Z has completed the Defender Burghley Horse Trials at her first attempt.

Sophie Fouracre rode her mother Kay Jenman’s 13-year-old Lordanos mare to score 40.1 in Friday’s dressage, before returning from cross-country with 76.2 faults, after two blips on course and 45.2 time faults. During the final showjumping phase, the mare had five rails down, which was “not quite the result” Sophie was hoping for, although she was pleased to be back Burghley.

“She was phenomenal,” Sophie said after Lordana VH Leysehof Z’s cross-country efforts. “She’s a big horse, and she got a bit tired and keen, so I had to work hard to keep her off her forehand. It’s been a long time coming; she’s done quite a few four-star longs, so she felt fit enough. I probably needed a bit more practice, though.”

Sophie bought the mare as a five-year-old and she has produced her through the levels.

“She was a failed showjumper,” Sophie explains. “When my old five-star horse retired, I was on a mission to find my next best thing. It’s taken a long time to get Marley to this point, but she’s been well worth it and we now know each other very well.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster to get her here, and it’s always a long road to get them this fit, but I’m pleased she finished well, even though it’s not quite the result I was hoping for this time.

“For practice, we do a lot of British Showjumping, but you can never practise enough for the task of jumping on the final day of Burghley after running cross-country for 11-plus minutes.”

Sophie last rode at Burghley in 2013 on Geronimo, a horse she rode from Pony Club level to five-star.

“It’s great to be back here,” Sophie adds. “The plan is to get back to Burghley next year with Marley. After Covid and having my daughter, it’s taken a long time to get back here but we’re now at a point where we can work on the finer details.

“I’m so lucky to have a good family and support group around me.”

