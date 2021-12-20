Watch those turns! See Harry Charles’ brilliant World Cup jump-off round from London International





Were you watching the London Horse Show showjumping when Harry Charles scored his fantastic win in the Longines FEI World Cup qualifier last night?

Perhaps you were on the edge of your seat in the crowd, or cheering from the sofa at home? If so, we reckon you’d enjoy seeing Harry and Stardust’s jump-off round again without your heart hammering quite so hard in your chest.

Or perhaps you missed it and need to catch up?

Check out this video with the winner and action footage of his full jump-off performance…

Video courtesy of London International Horse Show

Harry was the ninth rider to go in the 11-horse jump-off with the 11-year-old Chacco-Blue mare Stardust.

At that point, the Netherlands’ Harrie Smolders and Monaco were the leaders in a time of 36.77sec.

But as you can see in the video, Harry managed to pull off an exceptional round, making the tightest of turns look smooth and sending Stardust forward over the ground.

“I was laser focused going in – I knew today I had a good chance if I did everything right,” said Harry. “And once I was in the jump-off, I had an even better chance. I didn’t watch anyone go at any time, it was just really having tunnel vision.

“Afterwards I saw the silver clock and the emotions came out a bit, I’ve been wanting to let rip.”

This triumph in the London Horse Show showjumping is the biggest win of Harry’s career.

“To have this as my first five-star grand prix win and World Cup win, it couldn’t get any better,” he said. “After Covid and everything, to all get together and have this celebration at the end of the year, to celebrate these amazing horses – I can’t think of any better way to finish the year for my team and me.”

