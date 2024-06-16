



Lodge Farm is a Grade II-Listed detached thatched five-bedroom farmhouse on the edge of a village, with a separate three-bedroom converted granary and plenty of equestrian facilities to enjoy.

This property is in Laxfield, Suffolk, seven miles north of the market town of Framlingham. The Heritage Coast lies about 15 miles to the east, with Ipswich and Norwich both within about 25 miles. Diss mainline station with direct rail services to London’s Liverpool Street station is 14 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Topthorn Arena (16 miles), Eye Equestrian Centre (13 miles), and Anvil Park Stud (27 miles).

The experts at Vet3 Equine Care are based 14 miles away. If you like your hunting, head out with the Suffolk.

Upper Barn is on the market with Durrants with a guide price of £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The outbuildings consist of an open five-bay car port/barn, a substantial barn of over 4000 sq.ft, which contains three stables and a tack room and a detached cart lodge that offers further potential, subject to planning permission.

There is an outdoor arena, plus a surfaced lunging/round pen within the property’s 6.38 acres.

The house has garden to three sides, plus a large pond and area of woodland. The remainder of the land is divided into paddocks including a paddock across the road.

There is a principal drive into the whole property, with an independent gravel driveway leading to the front of the house.

The front door opens to an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor. To one side is a double aspect drawing room with exposed timber, open fireplace with multi-fuel stove and French doors to the garden. Off this room is a further reception room, which the vendors use as a leisure room. The other side of the hall is a dining room with open fire.

There is a kitchen/breakfast room, which is fitted with a range of shaker style units, Aga and other integrated appliances. At the rear of the house is utility room with toilet and a study.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a double aspect sitting room and beyond that is a boot room.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor, plus a bathroom with roll top bath and a separate shower room.

To the opposite side of the principal drive is a detached three-bedroom former granary. The accommodation includes a triple aspect drawing/dining room, plus a dining room/bedroom on the ground floor with a separate shower room and two further bedroom suites on the first floor. The granary has a lawned garden to the rear and a walled garden to the front.

