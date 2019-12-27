Can’t make it to this year’s Liverpool International Horse Show (28-31 December 2019)? Don’t panic. There are plenty of ways to follow the action from home. Horse & Hound will be providing Liverpool International Horse Show coverage via the following ways:
- Horse & Hound magazine: you can read the full reports with pictures, comment and stories from behind the scenes in the 10 January issue
- Twitter and Facebook: H&H will be also tweeting and posting updates and highlights from its Facebook throughout the show @horseandhound
Liverpool International Horse Show on TV
Livestream
All dressage and showjumping classes will be livestreamed on the Liverpool International Horse Show website via liverpoolhorseshow.com/livestream/
