Can’t make it to this year’s Liverpool International Horse Show (28-31 December 2019)? Don’t panic. There are plenty of ways to follow the action from home. Horse & Hound will be providing Liverpool International Horse Show coverage via the following ways:

Horse & Hound magazine : you can read the full reports with pictures, comment and stories from behind the scenes in the 10 January issue

: you can read the full reports with pictures, comment and stories from behind the scenes in the 10 January issue Twitter and Facebook: H&H will be also tweeting and posting updates and highlights from its Facebook throughout the show @horseandhound

Liverpool International Horse Show on TV

Livestream

All dressage and showjumping classes will be livestreamed on the Liverpool International Horse Show website via liverpoolhorseshow.com/livestream/

Tickets to Liverpool International Horse Show are available from liverpoolhorseshow.com



