A horsey haven with floodlit arena, stables, 15 acres, swimming pool and more





The equestrian home is between Great Leighs and Felsted in Essex. The area is known locally as the Golden Triangle for its accessibility to Chelmsford City, Great Dunmow, and Braintree. Chelmsford City Centre is approximately nine miles away and Boreham is 6.5 miles away. Great Dunmow is eight miles and Stansted Airport is just over 18 miles from the property.

Local equestrian centres include Beechwood Equestrian Centre (15 miles), Runningwell Equestrian Centre (17 miles), Barleylands Equestrian Centre (21 miles), and Deanswood Equestrian Centre is just a 15-minute drive.

The Acorns Equine Clinic (eight miles) is 20 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the East Essex or the Essex with Farmers and Union.

This property is on the market with Zoe Napier for offers over £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

There are four stables and a fifth stable/feed room, as well as a pair of pony/goat stables. A 24m barn provides enclosed vehicle/machinery storage with a triple bay cart lodge and workshop with a mezzanine above. Opposite is another open-fronted cart lodge/hay store. There are also log stores and a purpose-built covered wash-down area.

There is a 60x30m fully floodlit manége with floodlights and a viewing box.

The property sits in 15 acres.

A courtyard of outbuildings includes a double-fronted cart lodge beside the house with a gardener’s toilet inside. Adjacent is a heated dog kennel.

There is an outdoor pool complex with a built-in automatic cover. The pool has air source heating and a purpose-built pool house/gym with a bar and a changing/shower room and toilet.

In the main house there is a vaulted entrance hall with a full-height gable window. From the hall are three reception rooms, including a formal dining room, games room with an atrium and a sitting room with a wood-burning stove. Beyond is an additional room currently used as a play/gaming room and a fourth reception room serves as an office with a heavily secured walk-in gun room.

There is a kitchen/breakfast room and a family/TV area with bi-fold doors. In the kitchen is a four-oven oil-fired AGA, an American-size fridge/freezer and an island. Also on the ground floor is a shower room/toilet and a utility room.

Upstairs are five double bedrooms, each with fitted or built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom has an en-suite, as do two of the other bedrooms. There is a family shower room for the other two bedrooms.

