An ancient farmhouse located in beautiful Italy with stables and swimming pool, set in just under 15 acres of land? Sì grazie…





As winter takes hold of Britain, you’re not blamed for wanting to pack up your belongings, loads your horses and move on to a far away destination. Perhaps this ancient farmhouse dating back to the 17th Century located in Italian countryside could be the tonic you need?

The property can be found in the city of Leece in Italy. Lecce is renowned for its beautiful historical structures such as the Basilica di Santa Croce, the Porta Napoli and the Duomo.

The nearest airport to Lecce is Brindisi (BDS) Airport which is 39.1 km away.

Leading equestrians of the moment who ride for the country include showjumpers Lorenzo De Luca and Filippo Marco Bologni, and international event rider Vittoria Pannizon was also born in Italy.

Equestrian centres within reach include CEAS equestrian centre and Maneggio Sette Nani.

You are also close by to the famous beaches of the Ionian and Adriatic coasts, which are both reachable in 20 minutes by car.

Offered for sale by Sotheby’s Realty, this magnificent set-up is priced at €2.7m, which is just under £2.3m.

This property sits in a private position and is set in over six hectares, or 14.8 acres, of land and is surrounded by flat countryside.

The house and equestrian facilities sit at either end of the site, meaning you will be close enough to keep an eye on the horses with ease.

The equestrian yard includes a large arena, paddocks, stables and plenty of storage space.

The property boasts historical open spaces, animal shelters, homes, workplaces and sacred buildings including a small church. It was formerly a summer residence of a local aristocratic family who built a thriving farm here.

The property is used as an accommodation facility and within it there is the historic residence dating back to the end of the 17th Century, which has been converted into a hotel, with an independent apartment for the owners, an adjacent building that houses a large restaurant and other rooms. In total, there are 65 bedrooms across the space.

A large park, the citrus grove, the small square inside the historic house and the wisteria arch are just some of the stunning hidden corners that the estate offers.

