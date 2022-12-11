A slice of horsey heaven with 18 stables, an arena, 14 acres, two cottages and more…





Kitchen Garden Cottages is located near the village of Brigstock in Northamptonshire. It is five miles from Coby and its train station, from which you can get a direct train to London in just over an hour. The town of Market Harborough is 16 miles from the door, with the A14, M6 and A1 all within a short drive.

Local equestrian centres include Keysoe International (23 miles) and Weston Lawns (45 miles). Oakham Vets are on hand 20 miles away, should you need them. If you like to hunt, you can head out with the Pytchley, Fernie or Cottesmore.

Kitchen Garden Cottages is on the market with Keller Williams/Tob Hobday for offers in excess of £2. Let’s take a look around…

The first stable block sits slightly elevated, overlooking the house and grounds. This tiled roof stable block includes five stables, one large tack room and a smaller tack/feed room. At the back of this stable area is a barn containing four stables plus a wash bay area. To the right of the barn, overlooking the house, is a smaller block of two stables with a storage/feed room, near the round turnout/lunge pen.

Walking towards the arena, you pass the five-horse covered horsewalker. Behind this is a storage barn currently used for shavings, rugs and feed.

By the post and railed school are an additional seven stables. Five of these are at one end of the arena, while a further two sit at the opposite end. The arena is 30x60m with a grease-based silica sand and rubber surface. At the top of the arena is a viewing hut and there are 30m of training mirrors along the bottom.

The grazing land is split into three large post and rail fields with a smaller paddock area to the front. In total, the property sits within 14 acres.

Built in the 1860s, this property is a Victorian replica of 17th Century architecture. It appears as one property from the outside, but actually forms two cottages. Both dwellings have two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, living room and a bathroom. The layout of the building means it would be possible to open the two houses up into one big family home if desired. Currently one cottage is lived in by the property’s owners and the other is occupied by the grooms who work on the yard.

Entering what is currently the main house, the ground floor includes a country-style kitchen with tiled floor, electric cooker and dishwasher. Joining onto the kitchen area is utility/boot room with WC. The kitchen opens up into a dining area with views onto the gardens to the front of the property.

Leading on from the dining area through the hallway is the living area with an original cast iron and tiled period fireplace and original stone mullion windows.

Upstairs is a bathroom and two double bedrooms, again with the original stone mullion windows overlooking the gardens and paddocks.

The second cottage has exactly the same layout with three bedrooms, but has an additional bathroom downstairs.

