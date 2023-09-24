‘I tried to stay professional, but tears flowed’: HOYS first-timer recalls qualifying moment





An up-and-coming producer from South Wales is set to make his debut at the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) after qualifying on his final attempt of the season. Jimmy Hooker’s ride is Rob Scrine’s grey middleweight hunter Cummano Cassini, a five-year-old who is in his first season of showing.

Cummano Cassini, who is named Fergal at home, was bought as an untouched three-year-old from a Facebook advert.

“He was pretty wild when he arrived – we couldn’t even get a rug on him – but Rob did an amazing job on the ground with him,” said Jimmy, after he stood supreme at the Royal Welsh Smallholding and Countryside Festival back in May with Fergal. “At home, Fergal is the kingpin of the yard. He has to be the first to be fed, to go out and to be worked, though he’s the sweetest horse to have around. It’s great to see the hard work is paying off.”

Jimmy qualified Fergal for HOYS at Moreton-in-Marsh Show at the beginning of September, under judges Richard Telford (ride) and Jane Holderness-Roddam (conformation). Jimmy recalls the magical day: “After being pulled in top I would have been happy to have stayed in the top three. Though, it was probably one of the most nerve wracking things that has ever happened to me; I was on pins throughout the class. Fergal went absolutely beautifully for the ride judge and he didn’t miss a beat.

“As we did our final walk round, I kept telling myself that we weren’t going to get the ticket so that I wouldn’t be disappointed if we didn’t win. I heard the stewards ask the judges ‘are keeping them as they are’ and I waited for the judges hats to come off and call me into line; when they did I was an emotional wreck! I’ve waited and dreamt of this moment my whole showing career and I couldn’t believe that it had finally happened. I was trying to hold in my emotions and stay professional, but the tears started to flow. I was so proud of Fergal. To top off the day, we also finished as overall HOYS hunter champions.”

Fergal hasn’t been an easy horse to produce, and Jimmy has persevered with him over the past two years: “Initially, he was terrified of anything and everything. He used to bolt and jump out of the school on the long reins, and he even jumped into the fields once with the lines trailing behind him!

“He was backed by Mark Edwards who did a fantastic job with him. He was still tricky, though, and we spent a lot of time building his confidence. In the early days, I couldn’t even ride him down one side of the school at home. At one point, we never believed that we would even get him in the ring let alone qualify for HOYS in his first proper season on the circuit.

“I’m so excited to be going to HOYS and I can’t wait to finally ride in the International Arena, after being a groom there several times over the years, especially on a horse that I have produced myself.”

