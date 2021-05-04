‘It inspired me to do what I do’: producer Adam Forster on some of his most favourite evening performances





Championship shows have drastically changed over the years — even more so in the era of the Coronavirus pandemic — and it’s probably our well-known showing producers who have the best recollection of the prestigious finals of yesteryear.

“I remember going to the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships when it was held at Peterborough,” said leading show producer Adam Forster, one half of Team Jinks, when he talked to H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson on episode 48 of The Horse & Hound Podcast. “I loved it there and it was my ultimate favourite. It was like a holiday and the week seemed to go on forever. My partner and co-producer David Jinks is the same; while we love the BSPS champs at Arena UK we remember it at Peterborough with such fondness. Though for the children we take now it’s their highlight of the year, too.”

Adam remembers how “magical” the championship shows used to be at the Peterborough venue. The main “Vauxhall Arena with the white fabric walls” sticks out to Adam.

“You couldn’t move for people and you had to get there early and get jammed in so you could watch. It was electric. It was evening performances like that which partly inspired me to do what I do; I remember standing there thinking that this is what I needed to do for a job. I still get that feeling when I put a pony in the ring in an evening performance at the BSPS. Watching them go round the ring does something to you. It gets in your bones and lights up something which you can’t describe.”

Team Jinks have landed several supreme accolades at the BSPS champs, and they recently celebrated Charlotte Caulfield and show hunter pony Romanno Spot Of Distinction standing supreme novice at this year’s winter finals (17-18 April).

“We’ve had lots of memorable wins at the BSPS with clients,” Adam continued. “For myself my favourite memory was winning the young judges in the evening performance; even though I wasn’t on a pony it was very special as I’d worked very hard. Last summer, I even managed to win one of those flowery sashes with Menai Eurostar (mountain and moorland Heritage supreme). It was yellow and he’s dun so it just matched perfectly. It was magical, even at my age!”

