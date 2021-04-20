29 stunning combinations H&H captured at the 2021 BSPS winter championships





The highly anticipated British Show Pony Society (BSPS) winter championships took place at Arena UK (17-18 April). The two-day show welcomed top combinations as well as some fresh faces. The BSPS winter championships marks the start of the main showing season and is one of the biggest championship shows of the year.

Check out these combinations who stood out from the crowd and impressed the judges…

1. Mexican Summer

Gary Parr is crowned Royal International (RIHS) intermediate champion riding Georgina Wilkes’ prolific mare, a former Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winner in this class.

2. Cwmtynant Cardiganbay

Home-producer Molly Mercer tops the novice Heritage working hunter pony championship riding her mother Katie Mercer’s Welsh section D gelding.

3. Rotherwood Maestro

Despite taking second in the 138cm class, Isabella O’Donnell and the bay gelding secure reserve in the overall novice show pony championship.

4. Wilderness Early Bird

The Team-Ahern produced 2019 RIHS winner is top of the RIHS anglo and part-bred Arab championship with Mia Donaldson on board.

5. Broadgrove Family Silver

Megan Gilbert’s 128cm winner is crowned novice show pony champion with Milly Gilbert.

6. Sks First Waltz

Melissa McCluskey makes it two RIHS qualifier wins in two weeks with her new ride, the intermediate show hunter who also takes section reserve.

7. Ellister Islay Spruce

Julie Barton’s big-winning Highland stallion and Rebecca Penny land the Heritage open ridden spoils, achieving their second RIHS championship victory in as many weeks.

8. Witchhill Candy Cotton

The Welsh section A and Ilayda Aydin net the restricted Heritage mini spoils for owner Deanna Tugcu.

9. Tyan Ma Lady

The Connemara mare — a former H&H cover star — picks up an RIHS ticket and the section reserve for owner Janine Sehne and rider Sue Deakin.

10. Noble Peppermint

Ruby Ward lands two working hunter titles, including the restricted open championship riding Noble Cartier and the RIHS open championship with former 133cm HOYS winner and overall champion Noble Peppermint.

11. Stretcholt About Time

The Team Jinks-produced 148cm show pony and Reise Shakespeare net the RIHS show pony tri-colour for Antony Gribbin.

13. Barnby Silhouette

The lovely show riding type tops the novice intermediate championship with owner/rider Olivia Bowen.

15. Ardenhall Blenheim

Jenny Harker’s 138cm winner and Lola Carabine trot to reserve in the RIHS show pony championship.

16. Ebony King

Harriet Dennison pilots Freda Newton’s intermediate show hunter — another former HOYS champion —to lift the RIHS intermediate accolade.

17. Nipna Midnight Rambler

Producer Sarah Parker is on board Julie Pennell’s Dales stallion to be crowned top of the Heritage restricted open ridden field.

18. Thistledown Sea Mariner

Lily Brennan takes home a Hickstead ticket and a reserve championship sash with her 2019 RIHS winner.

19. Crafton Indian Spirit

The show riding type and Myles Cooper pick up two section reserves over the weekend, including in the novice intermediate championship.

20. Bronheulog Gold Dust

Top restricted show hunter pony is Samantha Taylor at the helm of Rebecca Abba’s striking 122cm winner.

21. Warleigh Valentino

Lizzie Harrison rides Bridget Edmondson’s 133cm contender to reserve of the restricted open field.

22. Tuscany Sweet Serenade

The Team Edward Young-produced 128cm mare — who is owned by Claire Smith — picks up her second RIHS championship this season with Cate Mitchell.

23. Sarison Heavenly Silk

Lucy Glover gets a tune out of Sharon Harrison’s part-bred mare to score the restricted part-bred honours before lifting the overall restricted supreme title.

24. Balmoral Merlin

Lynda Crayston’s Highland gelding and Sophie Barker earn two RIHS tickets in the UK Ponies and Horses classes as well as the section accolade.

25. Greylands Ace High

As well as standing RIHS reserve, Glen Allen and his own intermediate show riding type are crowned overall restricted champions.

26. Larnleighs Dictator

Rebecca Penny posts her second RIHS Heritage championship of the show, this time riding Nicki Oldershaw-Glenn’s seasoned Welsh section D stallion.

27. Romanno Spot Of Distinction

As well as standing supreme novice for the second time, Charlotte Caulfield — who had a tremendous weekend in the show ring — and the 143cm show hunter pony pick up a Hickstead ticket and RIHS championship.

28. Salcombe Starehole Bay

The first-season Dartmoor stallion is victorious in the restricted Heritage small breeds class before capturing reserve for producer Katy Marriott-Payne and owner Felicity Thompson.

29. Murvey George

The Connemara stallion heads a competitive novice Heritage field with Sarah Field on their pair’s season debut.

