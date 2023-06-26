



An exceptional family home with equestrian facilities as well as the opportunity to obtain a stream of income via three established holiday cottages is looking for someone to take it over.

Ipers Bridge Farm can be found between the villages of Beaulieu and Exbury in Hampshire.

One of the main highlights of the property is that it offers direct access onto the New Forest National Park. Gates from the land lead directly onto the open spaces of Beaulieu Heath which forms part of the New Forest that extends to nearly 220 square miles of heath, coast and forest.

There are excellent road links, too, offering easy access to the motorway network via Totton and the M271 which lies 10 miles to the north. Southampton is also nearby with its services including a main line railway station to London Waterloo.

Local vets include Riverside Vets Equine and Animed Equine.

Equestrian centres in the area include Gleneagles EC (22 miles), Quob Stables EC (26 miles) and Pinkmead Farm EC (25 miles).

Your local show, New Forest and Hampshire, takes place just over 20 minutes away from the front door.

Love an adrenaline-fuelled day out with the hounds? Head out with the Hursley Hambledon once the season comes around.

Show jumping is held regularly at Crofton Manor (31 miles).

Check out the cross country training facilities on offer at Allington Equine (19 miles) or Arniss Equestrian (22 miles).

Offered for sale by Spencers New Forest, the price on this dreamily located set-up is £2.495m.

Let’s see if it’s the home for you…

In brief, the property includes a detached four-bedroom farm house, three further detached one-bedroom cottages ideal for holiday letting, guests or extended family, 10 acres of land, a yard with stables, an outdoor school and plenty of storage space. The property also benefits from commoners grazing rights, and you can hack directly from the property onto New Forest National Park…

There are currently 10 separate paddocks all of which have access to water troughs. There is also a pond in the lowest section of the land, although all of the paddocks are very well drained and can be used all year round. There are field shelters in each of the larger paddocks.

The 20x40m outdoor school has an all-weather surface and is bordered by post and rail fencing.

The gated yard boasts eight large loose boxes, a secure tack room and separate rug room as well as a small turnout paddock.

Beyond the yard and adjoining the majority of the land are two smaller stables and a separate detached tractor shed. Across the drive is a large barn ideal for hay storage or to house a lorry.

The main home is a detached four-bedroom farmhouse which has accommodation set across two levels. It sits centrally and is surrounded by the three detached cottages, each being within easy reach of one another yet enjoying a degree of privacy and separation.

The charming farmhouse kitchen/breakfast room has far-reaching views across the paddocks. The kitchen is served by a superb boot room and laundry with a back door leading out to the garden.

There are three cottages, Danny’s Cottage, William’s Lodge and The Hay Loft. The agents comment: “the sheer range of accommodation available makes a wide variety of uses possible from a family home with extensive ancillary cottages for staff or multi-generational living to the makings of an extremely attractive holiday cottage business which is already well established.”

