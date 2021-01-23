Missing watching elite horse sport? Check out the Adequan Global Dressage Festival online

While there are no general spectators allowed at the 2021 Adequan Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is ample chance for you to catch all the spectacular sport from the comfort of your own home.

In its 11th year and held at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, Florida in the United States of America, the 12-week long festival will take place from 13 January to 4 April.

How to watch the Adequan Global Dressage Festival online

To access the live stream, visit gdf.coth.com and click through to the live streaming service. Here you will find live steams of classes as well as “watch it again” links in case you missed the real time action. Simply click on the video you want and start watching.

There a links to individual class streams as well as full days of competition, from the moment the first horse steps into the arena until the last horse leaves.

In addition, the AGDF website offers access to live scoring, day sheets and featured videos.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

*January sale* Save up to 45% on Horse & Hound If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

More about the Adequan Global Dressage Festival

Competitions running for the full 12 weeks include CDI 5*, CDI 4*, CPEDI 3*, CDIO 3*, CDIW and national rated classes.

The 2020 finals for the $15,000 Lövtsa Future Challenge/Young Horse grand prix series and the $10,000 Summit Farm Future Challenge/Young Horse Prix St. Georges series took place during the first week (13-17 January) before the 2021 series kicks off during week three (27-31 January).

Winner of the Summit Farm Future Challenge/Young Horse series was Canadian rider Pia Fortmuller and her 10-year-old Hanoverian mare Frieda who finished on 75.482%.

Olivia LaGoy-Weltz and her long-term partner Lonoir won both Grand Prix CDI-W and Grand Prix Freestyle CDI-W titles with a personal best score of 81.545% on their first outing since February 2020.

Other season highlights to check out include the CPEDI3* competition and the return of the Palm Beach Dressage Derby (3-7 March).

Young athletes will also take centre stage in the Florida International Youth Dressage championships.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week.