How to ride a perfect dog leg line while jumping

Dog leg lines are frequently used by showjumping course builders and they can be challenging to ride correctly.

Here’s some helpful pointers from Irish international showjumper, David Simpson (pictured), who trained and produced young horses for Shane Breen for seven years, won the Queen’s Cup at Hickstead in 2016 and the Olympia Puissance in 2014.

1. The key to any dog leg is to break it down into two straight lines i.e you would break a seven stride distance into three and four — three strides moving away from the first fence on the line and then four strides until take off for the second fence in the line.

2. Stay centre to centre of each fence. A course builder designs the line to be jumped best from centre to centre, so follow this rule and it will give you the best chance of clearing both obstacles.

3. Entry to the dog leg is important. Don’t be worrying about the line until you have jumped the jump into the line. The dog leg is designed to distract you into making a mistake on the way in.

4. The jump at the end of the dog leg is equally as important. This will determine how you ride the line. For example, to a double of verticals you would always try to add a stride to create more balance, whereas if you’re riding to an oxer you would be keen to not add and have more impulsion.

5. Know your horse’s strengths — no two horses are the same (some have a long stride, others short, some are naturally quick, others will struggle with the time allowed). So when you make your plan to ride a dog leg, consider the horse you are on and adapt accordingly.

