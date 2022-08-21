A 5-bed home with 11 stables, arena (with planning for an additional larger one too), all set in 43 acres





Horton Farm is situated in Dorset, eight miles from the town of Ringwood, eight miles from the New Forest, 16 miles from Bournemouth and approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes from London. If you want to get the train to London, you can get into Waterloo from Poole in two hours.

The equestrian centres of Crofton Manor Equestrian and Sparsholt are within an hour of the front door, while Chard Equestrian and West Wilts Equestrian are within 1 hour 30 minutes.

Barn Equine Surgery (seven miles) is 15 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the South Dorset, Portman or New Forest.

This property is on the market with Fox Grant for £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The property, which has around 43 acres in total, is situated on a private drive with very good off-road riding. The equestrian facilities include an 11 block built stable yard with a covered overhang.

There is also an agricultural style barn for storage with two pens.

There is another block built building containing a store rooms, plus a rug room and day room with kitchenette.

There is an outdoor 60x20m arena with a covered viewing gallery and planning for a 60x60m showjumping arena to be constructed beyond.

The paddocks are all level and mostly drained, enclosed by fencing.

The main residence, which has underfloor heating throughout, features an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, with open plan access to an orangery.

Downstairs, there is also a dining room, sitting room and utility room, plus a guest bedroom with an en-suite.

Upstairs there are four further en-suite bedrooms.

There is an ancillary office building constructed to the same specification as the main house with open plan living area and kitchenette with en-suite shower room.

There is also a detached double garage with attached store and block paved driveway parking.

This is an additional building with a partly constructed second floor, currently used for storage. This building has potential for conversion to holiday cottages or ancillary accommodation (subject to planning) .

