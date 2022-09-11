A 16th Century barn conversion with manége, stables, paddocks and more





Honor Lodge is located off a lane around a mile away from the village of Prestwood in Buckinghamshire.

The towns of Great Missenden (2.5 miles), Chesham (seven miles) and Wendover (six miles) offer a range of day to day shopping while the larger towns of High Wycombe (six miles) and Aylesbury (nine miles) are nearby.

For the commuter, junction 4 of the M40 at High Wycombe provides access to the national motorway network and Heathrow Airport. The Chiltern Line railway will take you from Great Missenden to Marylebone in 36 minutes, while the Metropolitan Line underground station at Amersham will take you to Baker Street in approximately 50 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Berkshire College of Agriculture, which is 30 minutes from your door (14 miles), Cherwell Competition Centre, which is 35 minutes away (28 miles) and Bury Farm, which is 25 minutes away (17 miles).

If you like to hunt, head out with the Kimblewick.

Donnington Place Equine Vets is 11 miles away (around 25 minutes) should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £2.2m. Let’s take a look around…

Approached via a gravel driveway off Honor End Lane, you will find one of the property’s parking areas tucked behind an electric gate. The drive continues and sweeps around to the pond and garden at the rear of the property, offering views of the Chiltern Hills.

Beyond the garden are the paddocks with direct access to a footpath and bridleway. You will also find a second paved patio area, which is the perfect place to watch the sun set, and there is a walled courtyard garden to the front of the house too.

Honor Lodge’s equestrian facilities include four stables, hay store, tack room, manége and direct access to a bridle path.

In all, Honor Lodge sits in over four acres.

The main property is a detached 16th Century barn conversion, with over 2,990 sq. ft., that has been renovated to a high standard.

The ground floor has a large kitchen/breakfast room with its own pantry, fitted with granite tops and tiled terracotta flooring and an area for dining with views out to the courtyard garden.

Also on the ground floor is a large utility/boot room, cloakroom, a double height galleried dining room and three of the four bedrooms, one which is currently being use as a snug, and all of which are served by a family bathroom.

The first floor features a drawing room with multi-aspect views, a vaulted ceiling, working fireplace and original beams. You will also find the triple aspect principal suite, with an en-suite bathroom and a dressing area with fitted wardrobes.

The property includes a separate barn providing an annex with studio apartment with fully equipped kitchen/diner, bedroom area and wet room.

In addition, there is a fully equipped office with potential to be converted or split to create a further bedroom and wine room with loft access. There is also a bike room, car port with storage area and a workshop. All of these areas have been kept in good order and are fully functional.

