



Show pony Hollybush Jauntilly (Tilly) booked her first Royal International (RIHS) pass with her young rider after winning the first ridden qualifier at BSPS Area 13B.

Hollybush Jauntilly is owned by her breeder Ann Clemett and is ridden by Ann’s granddaughter, Ella Croll. The seven-year-old mare is by Borderland Aristocrat out of Hollybush Jitterbug.

“Mum (Ann) definitely screamed the loudest when they won; it’s her dream to get home-breds to both the RIHS and Horse of the Year Show,” recalls Ella’s mother, Sara. “It has also been Ella’s ambition to get to both finals for some time. It’s her last year in first ridden classes and in previous years she’s always been the bridesmaid in qualifiers. We’ve gone all out this year in the hope that it will happen.”

Ann runs the Hollybush Stud and Tilly was earmarked for Ella as soon as she hit the ground as a foal.

“It’s very special to have three generations involved with a pony,” says Sara, who produces Tilly from Ann’s base.

Last year, Tilly and Ella missed the majority of the season as the mare developed a back issue.

“We think she did something in the field perhaps, maybe while rolling,” explains Sara. “This wrote her off for the rest of the season, which was gutting. She had lots of physio and we had to do lots of work on the ground with her. But she’s back on fine form now. It’s been a real effort to get her to where she is now.”

Like many home-producers, the family have to work against the odds, especially during winter. “We don’t have an all-weather surface so riding is tricky, especially during winter,” Sara says. “So Ella rides when she can and we make the most of arena hires.

“Tilly is the most laid-back pony you will ever meet. She only has five minutes on the lunge to loosen her up before a class. Ella does everything with the pony herself, too. Ahead of a show Ella will come home from school, tack her up and take her for a ride. Tilly is a true home-produced pony and she has to fit in with family life.”

Ella was “feeling the pressure” ahead of her victory at BSPS Area 13B, as Sara explains: “She’d been pulled in top in two qualifiers but she had unfortunately gone onto the wrong leg in canter. So, it was definitely third time lucky for them.

“We are truly looking forward to competing at the RIHS this year and count our blessings that we have the opportunity to go there.”

