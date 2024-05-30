



Hill Top House is set in a glorious location in the Cotswolds. It is rural, while remaining close to local amenities, plus it’s got plenty of room for horses.

This home sits just outside Bourton-on-the-Hill – a hillside village lying on the eastern slopes of the Cotswold escarpment overlooking the Moreton Vale. It sits between Moreton-in-Marsh and Broadway which are two miles and five miles away, respectively. The village is also located between two of the North Cotswolds’ great estates, namely Sezincote and Batsford Park.

Nearby Longborough has a village shop and traditional pub and Bourton-on-the-Hill also has a pub. The towns of Chipping Campden and Moreton-in-Marsh provide a range of facilities while the latter has a mainline rail station, which can get you to London Paddington in 90 minutes. Stratford-upon-Avon and Cheltenham are both within reasonable distance too.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include the Unicorn Centre (1.6 miles), Rectory Farm (21 miles), Hartpury (31 miles) and Prestige (30 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Heythrop or the North Cotswold, and should you need a vet, the experts at Bourton Vale Equine Clinic are 2.7 miles away.

National Hunt racing takes place at Cheltenham, Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick, while you can play or watch polo at Cirencester.

Hill Top House is on the market with both Savills and Knight Frank with a guide price of £8m. Let’s take a look around…

The house is enclosed by gardens, while two stable yards and adjoining paddocks are a convenient distance from the house. All paddocks have permanent shelters.

There are 10 stables, two foaling boxes, two tack rooms and a feed room. There are also a number of additional store rooms, three barns, a workshop, potting shed, machinery store and wood store.

Mature gardens lie principally to the south and east of the house. French doors from the drawing room lead to a large stone terrace. The eastern end of the gardens features mature trees around a historic sheep washing pond.

Hill Top House originates from the 1860s and has since been extended with elements of art deco style added in the 1930s, and a later conversion of some farm outbuildings to stables. This property is approached via a tree-lined drive and it stands at the centre of 35 acres of Cotswold sheep fields.

On entering the house, there is a reception hall which leads to a south-west facing formal dining room and a drawing room.

In addition to the kitchen, there is also a utility/boot room and a study/home office. This wing could be reconfigured to create a spacious family kitchen with doors to the garden.

An oak staircase leads to the first floor, where there is a principal guest bedroom suite and another bedroom, which has been utilised as a library.

The staircase rises to the second floor where there are four further bedrooms. Three of the bedrooms on this floor have an en-suite bathroom or shower room.

Stairs from the rear hall lead to a flat on the first floor, which comprises a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom, WC and box room.

A guest house, which was formally traditional Cotswold stables, was converted into a three-bedroom cottage. It has a sitting room and a dining room, with double doors in the sitting room leading out to a small lawned south-facing courtyard garden. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Adjoining the guest house is a large Cotswold stone garage.

An additional bungalow features a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

