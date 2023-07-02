



Highwood Lodge Farm Estate is situated in the affluent neighbourhood of Mill Hill in North London, nine miles from the capital’s centre. This estate is approximately 1.4 miles from Mill Hill Broadway overground station, which provides Thameslink services to St Pancras in under 30 minutes and to Luton International Airport in under 40 minutes. It is also approximately 2.2 miles from Mill Hill East underground station, granting access to central London via the Northern line within 45 minutes. This property is seven miles from Trafalgar Square and eight from Marble Arch. The A1 and M1 motorways provide routes to the north, while the A1 and A41 connect southward to central London.

Local equestrian facilities include Bury Farm (29 miles), Quainton Stud (40 miles), Wing Jumping & Dressage Centre (35 miles), Addington Manor (46 miles) and Barleylands Equestrian (40 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Kimblewick or the Cambridgeshire Hunt with Enfield Chace, and if you require a vet, the experts at Park Veterinary Centre are 10 miles away.

Highwood Lodge Farm Estate is on the market with Savills for offers in excess of £20m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities are accessible from both the principal drive and the back drive. The stable yard features 14 loose boxes, tack rooms, feed rooms, and a five-horse horsewalker. There is dedicated groom’s accommodation within the yard, which provides an open-plan kitchen and reception room, one bedroom, and one bathroom.

Towards the southeast of the estate is an Olympic-size floodlit outdoor arena with a viewing platform and hut for spectators.

As part of the extensive equestrian complex across the estate, a cross-country course was meticulously designed by Captain Mark Phillips. This course has attracted a crowd of 10,000 attendees for a former horse trials held here.

The owners have established and operated a highly successful racing yard here, focusing on breeding, rearing, and training racehorses. The horses were exercised on the six furlong gallop, which rises to 200 feet through the estate’s 103 acres.

This estate includes a seven-bed unlisted manor house, surrounded by formal gardens, which is accessed through a private tree-lined drive. In addition, the estate is home to five cottages and flats, an indoor swimming pool, a pool house, and a tennis court.

An avenue of lime trees line the driveway to the principal house, Highwood Lodge, which spans 8,127 sq ft. It offers family accommodation across four floors, including a staff flat.

The landscaped gardens are extensive and include a terrace, an avenue of olive trees, fountain, a raised pond, stepped canal pond and more. The gardens have an irrigation system, are flood lit and there is extensive CCTV, together with an alarm system.

