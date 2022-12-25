



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Suppose your Christmas stocking contained a ride on the horse of your dreams… We find out which superstars of yesteryear this top rider would love to try

Harry Skelton has crafted an impressive career in the saddle, counting more than 1,000 winners to date, and while the 2021 British champion was regularly surrounded by stable stars while he spent his early years working for trainer Paul Nicholls, there was one who stood out.

“At the time I was at Paul’s, he had Kauto Star, Denman and Masterminded, but the horse I would have loved to have raced was Big Buck’s. He just had so much ability, he always seemed to have five pounds up his sleeve, be that on the track or at home. You’d never get to the bottom of him, he always had a bit left in reserve,” says Harry.

Known as one of the greatest hurdlers of all time, Big Buck’s made history when he won his fourth consecutive World Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2012 with the great Ruby Walsh. The race was Big Buck’s’ 16th victory in a row.

“Things could go wrong and he’d still win – he was a very difficult horse to beat, he basically laughed at the opposition,” remembers Harry Skelton.

“He had a big pair of ears on him and he was a really honest-looking horse. As a young lad, I was lucky enough to ride him at home a couple of times and once rode on the gallops when I was a conditional for Paul – but that was the closest I got to him on a racecourse.”

You might also be interested in:

Harry Skelton: everything you need to know about this National Hunt jockey Find out everything you need to know about the British jump jockey Harry Skelton Cheers, mate! Watch jockey help fellow rider back on board his horse mid-race ‘Thoroughbreds are 1,000 times easier than warmbloods!’ – Trainer Dan Skelton on the merits of rehoming ex-racehorses Enjoy extra savings on Horse & Hound gift subscriptions with SAVE12

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.