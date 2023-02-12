



This rental opportunity allows a tenant to occupy a six-box self-contained yard at Hascombe Farm Equestrian Centre, set in the South Downs National Park in West Sussex.

Former known as Royal Leisure, Hascombe Farm Equestrian Centre offers a huge number of facilities to any equestrian enthusiast. It has easy access from the A23 and is 11 miles from Brighton, while it also offers great links to London. Gatwick Airport is just 22 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Hickstead (five miles), Chelwood (22 miles), Pyecombe (five miles), Golden Cross (25 miles) and Coombelands (17 miles), meaning you’ll be spoilt for choice for places to compete.

The experts at Sussex Equine Hospital are on hand 11 miles away, should you need them. If you like to hunt, you can head out with either the Crawley & Horsham or the Southdown & Eridge.

This yard is available to let with Churchill Country for £2,150pcm with a smart one-bedroom property available for an additional £1,300pcm. Let’s take a look around…

The brick-built yard comprises six stables, a solarium, tack/rug room, feed and hay store and hot water, plus direct hacking access to the South Downs.

As a tenant of this yard, you will have use of the following equestrian facilities: four arenas, including a 60x25m indoor arena, a 40x20m indoor arena, an 80x60m outdoor arena and a 60x40m outdoor arena (some time restrictions apply).

You will also have use of a horsewalker and lunge pen, plus allocated paddocks for turn out.

There will be a half price discount on using the on-site water treadmill, Vibro Floor and Equusir Scanner Box, plus a discount in the on-site tack shop, which is coming soon.

Water and muck away are included in the rental price, while electricity is billed separately. There will be an additional service fee to cover paddock and facility maintenance.

A spacious one-bedroom property is also available. It has a large open plan kitchen/living space with a kitchen island and doors out onto the lawn.

There is a downstairs toilet and entrance hall with utility area. Upstairs is a good-sized double bedroom with large dressing room/storage space and a bathroom with fitted shower suite plus his and hers vanity unit. This property is situated close to the equestrian facilities and parking.

The accommodation’s monthly rental price will include internet, electricity, and water, but is not inclusive of council tax.

