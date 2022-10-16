A 5-bed barn conversion, set in 22 acres with 9 stables, arena and more





Harbury Fields Barn is set in Harbury, which is located about five miles south-east of the town of Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.

In 2003, Harbury won both the Warwickshire and Central Region rounds of the Village of the Year Competition and went on to represent the Central Region in the National competition – one of only six villages in England and Wales to do so.

Leamington railway station has fast services to London and Birmingham and there is easy access to M40, M42, M1 and M6 motorways from this property, while Birmingham International Airport is just 15 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Onley Grounds EC (16 miles) and Moreton Morrell (six miles).

Stoneleigh Park (nine miles) hosts regular horse sport fixtures throughout the season.

The NEC, hosts of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), can be found just over 30 minutes from the front door.

Vets in the area include Onley Equine Vets (16 miles) and Walnut Hill (18 miles).

Jumps racing can be enjoyed at Warwick Racecourse (six miles).

If you like to hunt, you will be located in the heart of the Warwickshire country.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

There are nine individual stables, a separate tack room and feed store as well as a 20X40m manège.

This property offers around 22 acres of well-maintained pastureland with post and rail fencing. Across the yard there is a 2,700 sq. ft. barn with three phase electric and roller shutter doors.

To the front of the property there is an enclosed gravelled courtyard with parking. To the rear there is a landscaped garden that wraps around the whole of the rear of the property. There are two patio areas for al fresco dining and entertaining, one to the side of the kitchen and one to the rear from the living/dining area.

This property has split levels, vaulted ceilings, exposed stonework, beams and timbers. The current owners have done the entire conversion in their 35 years of being there.

The bespoke kitchen/breakfast area has solid oak worktops and a range of handmade fitted units and appliances.

The kitchen opens through into a sitting room with a log burner and then on to the drawing room. At the end of this wing is the fifth bedroom and separate study, with its own staircase and separate entrance.

There is a utility room with additional storage, space and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer. Next door to the utility is a downstairs shower room.

Going through the kitchen the opposite way takes to you to an open plan living/dining area with double height glass French doors to the front and rear and a contemporary oak and glass finish staircase leading to the first floor gallied landing.

Upstairs there is a galleried landing and four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites. The master bedroom has a dressing room too.

There is also a main family bathroom.

