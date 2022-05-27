Happy Birthday to an absolute legend and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a couple of very sleepy Clydesdales to a brilliant save, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Snoozy

What a line up!

Well done, this rider

Where it all began for Laura Collett

Winner, winner Champagne dinner

Two Fox-Pitts pre-Badminton

Scott Brash and a little friend

Smiling through the weather in Compiegne, France…

…For context, this is how bad the weather was

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Happy 30th Birthday to the legendary Istabraq

