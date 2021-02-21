Check out this manor house with stables, pool, tennis court and up to 12.75 acres that you could call home…

Great Graces is a late 16th Century red brick manor house, situated between the villages of Little Baddow and Danbury, seven miles from Chelmsford and 25 minutes from Colchester.

Local equestrian centres include Deanswood Equestrian Centre, which is 20 minutes from your door (10 miles) and Codham Park Equestrian Centre (17 miles).

Paton & Lee Equine Veterinary Surgeons (eight miles) is just under 15 minutes down the road for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Wix Equestrian Centre, which is just under 40 minutes away, for cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, head out with the East Essex.

This property, offering 5,000 sq. ft. is on the market with Zoe Napier for offers in excess of £2.375m. Let’s take a look around…

The property enjoys a long entrance approach to an extensive private courtyard. It is offered with 6.25 acres of part walled grounds with a further 6.5 adjoining acres available, by separate negotiation.

Numerous outbuildings include courtyard stabling (offering potential to convert), extensive garaging, an enclosed pool house and machinery stores.

There is also a modern tennis court and grazing.

Continued below…

Enjoy extra savings on Horse & Hound delivered to your door If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

The house has been sympathetically restored and improved over the years, while retaining many period combined with modern day living conveniences. Planning permission is granted to open the kitchen to a larger living space.

The current kitchen/breakfast room contains an AGA, and there are five reception rooms in total, plus a utility room.

There is a multi-use cellar and study, plus six bedrooms, with some offering en-suite facilities and dressing rooms. There is also a main family bathroom.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free