



Built in the 1820s, this fine example of a late Georgian neoclassical villa was constructed for Sir Digby Mackworth. Against a backdrop of mature trees, it stands elevated on the west bank of the Usk in a natural amphitheatre. The house itself, several other buildings, and part of the garden are Listed.

It is roughly mid-way between Usk and Newport, about three miles from the Roman town of Caerleon. The M4 is about four miles away and both Cardiff and Bristol are within easy driving time. Although there are fast London trains from Newport, many locals choose to drive to Bristol Parkway (about 25 miles) where trains to Paddington typically take about 75 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include David Broome Equestrian Centre (14 miles) and Leyland Court Equestrian Centre (25 miles), along with Hartpury (45 miles) and Prestige Equestrian (44 miles).

Abbey Equine are on hand 16 miles away, should you need a vet. If you like to hunt, you can head out with the Current & Llangibby.

Glen Usk is on the market with Fine & Country for £4.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The stables and yard are east of the house and accessed off the drive via a pair of cast iron gates. There is a tiled courtyard, a clock tower, multiple stables and an office.

To the south, approaching the river, a stone wall (a ‘haha’) separates the formal garden from the lower field and ornamental lakes. The remaining grounds comprise an area of mature woodland and a substantial area of paddock land. There is also long river frontage with fishing rights in hand.

In all, this property is set in approximately 35 acres with an additional 40 acres available by separate negotiation.

The mature gardens and grounds, themselves part Listed, run down to the River Usk and offer far riverside holes of The Celtic Manor 2010 Ryder Cup golf course. Closer to the house, the principal gardens comprise a series of formal lawns, stone walled terraces and pathways. There is a rose garden, Italian garden, a walled cottage garden and an AstroTurf tennis court. The gardens, for as long as anyone can remember, have been home to an infamous group of peacocks! There is ample space to land a helicopter.

Constructed over four floors in a typical symmetrical Georgian design, the main residence offers over 16,000sq. ft of accommodation.

The house, which is Grade II*-Listed, was extensively refurbished some years ago, and includes many hand painted walls with gold leafing. The most impressive entrance into the house is by way of a three-bay stone Tuscan-style colonnade into a reception hall.

Doors lead to the main reception rooms that include high ceilings, full height windows, carved marble fireplaces, polished oak floorboards and decorative plasterwork.

The basement has been remodelled for entertaining and includes four fully refurbished vaults with playroom/gym, bar and dance floor, full-size snooker room, steam room and toilets.

Adjoining the house, and linked by the kitchen, is a Grecian-style temple, added in around 1840, that provides a library with minster fireplace and gallery.

In total, there are eight main bedrooms, two dressing rooms and numerous bathrooms.

There are also two two-bed fully refurbished cottages, ideal for staff, set within the grounds.

Take a virtual tour of this property…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.