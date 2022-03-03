Get the inside scoop: 36 Cheltenham Festival preview nights you need to check out





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If you are a Cheltenham Festival fan and cannot wait until you hear the famous Cheltenham roar on Tuesday 15 March when the four-day National Hunt racing bonanza gets underway, then make sure you check out at least one of these Cheltenham Festival preview nights to help make sure you know which horses to keep a close eye on when the action gets underway.

Cheltenham preview nights in the UK

3 March

Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds, Sheephaven Bay, Camden, London at 7.45pm

Panel: Milton Harris, Jerry McGrath, Brendan Powell, Tommy Dowson, Tom Bull.

Find out more: www.brownsbarnthoroughbreds.com

Tiverton Golf Club, Tiverton, Devon at 7.30pm

Panel: Philip Hobbs, David Pipe, Tom Malone, Roger Bush, Simon Nott, Ben Head.

Find out more: twitter.com/SimonNott

7 March

Coniston Hotel, Skipton, North Yorkshire at 7.30pm

Panel: Brian Hughes, Harry Bannister, Charlie Mann, Mark Howard, Michael Shinners, Jonathan Doidge.

Find out more: www.theconistonhotel.com

8 March

Baildon Cricket Club, Shipley, West Yorkshire at 7.30pm

Panel: Ryan Mania, David Carr, Luke Elder, Ross Brierley, Ross Todd.

Find out more: www.ticketsource.co.uk

Sixways Stadium (in aid of St Richard’s Hospice), Worcester, Worcestershire at 6.15pm

Panel: Richard Newland, Paddy Brennan, Harry Skelton.

Find out more: www.strichards.org.uk

9 March

Birmingham City Football Club, St Andrew’s, Birmingham at 7pm

Panel: Robbie Power, Bridget Andrews, Leon Blanche, Derek Thompson.

Find out more: www.bcfc.com

Ginge Army (in aid of Stamp Out Suicide), Bierkeller Liverpool, Merseyside at 7.30pm

Panel: Tom Bellamy, Carl Llewellyn, Willy Twiston-Davies, Luke Tarr, John Nield Jnr.

Find out more: www.eventbrite.co.uk

10 March

Ganleys, 43/47 London Road, Morden, Surrey at 7.30pm

Panel: Luke Harvey, Mick Fitzgerald, Paul Kealy, Joe Chambers

Find out more: ganleysirishbar.com

Star Sports at Banbury Cricket Club, Oxfordshire at 7.45pm

Panel: Charlie Longsdon, Tom Messenger, Richard Hoiles, Paul Jones and Martin Chapman

Find out more: twitter.com

London Racing Club, Holiday Inn, Kensington High Street at 7pm

Panel: Lee Mottershead, Lydia Hislop, Matt Tombs

Find out more: http://londonracingclub.org

Warwick Racecourse, Warwickshire at 7pm

Panel: Dan Skelton, Olly Murphy, Tom Ryall, Tommy Williams, Rupert Bell.

Find out more: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire at 7.30pm

Panel: Jerry McGrath, Page Fuller, Harry Whittington, James Burn, Lee McKenzie.

Find out more: www.westberksracingclub.org.uk

Rawdon Cricket Club, Rawdon, Leeds, Yorkshire at 7.30pm

Panel: Jonathan Doidge, Harry Bannister, Dan Barber, David Carr.

Find out more: www.pitchero.com

Imperial Racing’s Newcastle preview, Coxlodge and Gosforth social club, Tyne and Wear at 7.30pm

Panel: Fergal O’Brien, Paul Carberry, Mat Nicholls, James Griffin, Ian Robinson, Darren Hughes, Gordon Brown.

Find out more: www.eventbrite.co.uk

11 March

Taunton Racecourse, Somerset at 7pm

Panel: Philip Hobbs, Harry Derham, Tom Scudamore, Tom Malone.

Find out more: tauntonracecourse.co.uk

East Garston Village Hall, Berkshire at 7.30pm

Panel: Colin Brown, Stan Moore, Pat Murphy, Jamie Snowden, Jerry McGrath.

Find out more: www.eastgarston-pc.gov.uk

Tynemouth Cricket Club, North Shields, Tyne and Wear at 7pm

Panel: John Dance, Megan Nicholls, Rebecca Menzies, Will Smith Gareth Topham.

Find out more: www.ticketsource.co.uk

Imperial Racing’s Scottish preview, Club 100, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire at 7pm

Panel: Paul Carberry, Mark Howard, James Griffin, Ian Robinson, Darren Hughes, Gordon Brown.

Find out more: www.eventbrite.co.uk

13 March

Ludlow Racecourse (in aid of MIND), Shropshire at 7pm

Panel: Nick Scholfield, Alastair Ralph, Tom Scudamore, Johnny Burke, Ed Bailey.

Find out more: www.wegottickets.com

Cheltenham Racecourse (in aid of WellChild), Gloucestershire at 6pm

Panel: Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty, Emma Lavelle, Oli Bell.

Find out more: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk

14 March

The Hollow Bottom, Guiting Power, Cheltenham at 7pm

Panel: Sam Twiston-Davies, Carl Llewellyn, Paul Kealy, Alex Steedman, Luke Tarr.

Find out more: luckyonionevents.wearegifted.co.uk

Racehorse Club, Wheatsheaf Inn, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire at 6.30pm

Panel: Davy Russell, Christian Williams, Lisa O’Neill, Jonny Burke, Charlie Johnston, Matt Hall, Niall Hannity.

Find out more: racehorseclub.com

Cheltenham Town Football Club (in aid of the IJF and Hope House Children’s Hospice), Gloucestershire at 7.30pm

Panel: Davy Russell, David Crosse, Tom Bellamy, Gordon Clarkson Michael Shinners.

Find out more: twitter.com

Cheltenham preview nights in Ireland

3 March

The Rock Cloyne (in aid of Crumlin Children’s hospital), Cloyne, Co. Cork at 8pm

Panel: Davy Russell, Jane Mangan, Gary O’Brien, Johnny Dineen, Patrick Mulcahy.

Skelper Quanes (in aid of Help Rode Bloom), Blennerville, Tralee at 7pm

Panel: Pat Healy, Philip Enright, Gordon Elliott, Bryan Cooper and Jack Kennedy

Find out more: Contact Tom on 0868281491

Tower Hotel, Waterford (time TBC)

Panel: Finishing Line Podcast, Gavin Lynch, Darragh O’Keeffe and Andrew Blair White

4 March

The Farmers Kitchen, Drinagh, Co. Wexford at 8pm

Panel: Liam Spratt, Sean O’Keeffe, Jamie Codd, Sean Doyle, Mikey Fogarty, JJ Slevin and Chieftain Bookmakers

8 March

The Castle Glanmire, Glanmire, Co. Cork at 8pm

Panel: Gordon Elliott, Davy Russell, Jamie Codd, David Casey, Gary O’Brien, Kevin O’Ryan.

Find out more: www.eventbrite.ie

9 March

Mountnugent GFC, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan at 6.30pm

Panel: Davy Russell, Jamie Codd, David Casey, Ian Almond, Gary O’Brien, Kevin O’Ryan.

Find out more: www.facebook.com

10 March

Harcourt Hotel, Dublin at 8pm

Panel: Gordon Elliott, Davy Russell, Jamie Codd, David Casey, Gary O’Brien, Kevin O’Ryan.

Find out more: www.eventbrite.ie

11 March

Moynalvey GFC, Kiltale Clubhouse, Co. Meath at 9pm

Panel: Gordon Elliott, Gavin Cromwell, Robbie Power, Joe Corrigan.

Find out more: www.moynalveygfc.ie

2022 Cheltenham Festival preview nights: live stream

Sky Sports Racing preview

3 March at 8pm

Panel: Kevin Blake, Matt Chapman, Jamie Codd and Tony Ennis

Stream: Live on YouTube, Facebook and on the AtTheRaces TV channel

Unibet Preview

7 March at 7.30pm

Panel: Mark Pougatch, Nicky Henderson, Nico de Boinville, Lizzie Kelly and Jamie Codd

Stream: Live on Unibet’s YouTube and Facebook

Betfair Paul Nicholls preview

8 March at 7pm

Panel: Paul Nicholls, Dave Orton, and Vanessa Ryle

Stream: Check Betfair’s Twitter channel for more information

Betfair tipsters preview

9 March at 7pm

Panel: Hugh Cahill, Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin, Kate Tracey and Barry Orr

Stream: Check Betfair’s Twitter channel for more information

Value Racing Club (in aid of the IJF)

11 March on Zoom at 7pm

Panel: Johnny Burke, Tom Lacey, Gary O’Brien, Richard Hoiles, Mark Howard.

Stream: On Zoom

Find out more: twitter.com/ValueRacingClub

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.