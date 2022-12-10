



Rescued from slaughter as a three-year-old, the lovely gelding Gameboy Des Terdrix Z has finally found his forte in life thanks to one lady’s empathy and perseverance.

The nine-year-old was left blind in his left eye following an accident as a youngster. He was bought by rider Anastasia Lewis in her native France as an unbroken youngster because nobody wanted him.

“I was at my old boss’s stable and someone called and said they had a horse with a nice pedigree but blind in one eye,” says Anastasia. “They said, ‘If you want him, come and get him or he’s gone.’ It was me or the meat man.

“The market then wasn’t like it is now and I don’t think they could find anyone who wanted an unbroken horse who was also blind in one eye.”

Anastasia adds: “I’ve never regretted my decision!”

She and Gameboy Des Terdrix Z only started jumping last year as Anastasia has been busy with work – she works for racehorse trainer Paul George, doing everything from riding out to administration and running the stable management of the UK yard. But the gelding has developed into a fantastic showjumper.

“I jumped two classes last year and then he did the tour in Vilamoura, Portugal, last autumn, jumping the 1.10m classes,” explained Anastasia. “It was a bit hit and miss, but this year we’ve come back to the UK and jumped newcomers and Foxhunter.”

The pair stepped up to jumping their first 1.30m class in the recent Blue Chip Dynamic B&C qualifier at The Grange EC in Devon, winning with the sole clear round of the second phase.

“For his first class at this height I have no complaints!” says Anastasia. “I jumped the B&C at The Grange as I wanted to step up and it was the only class I could find above 1.20m. He was consistent at 1.20m so I thought he might be able to do more.

“We’re taking it as it goes and he has his own style, but he keeps taking me up a class every time.”

