21 super-cute foals to help get you through the week

Regalo Celestial

“This is my PRE Fusion filly foal, who will be registered as Regalo Celestial and her stable name is Estrella. She is out of my ex-racehorse Atia (who is by Royal Applause at the Royal Stud at Sandringham) and Estrella’s sire is Eclipse CES, who is a PRE (Andalusian) standing at Stallion AI. I hope to do dressage with her mainly but bred her for her excellent temperament and all-round ability hopefully” — Bex Hayward

Buzz

“Meet Buzz, who was born on 2 June. He is out of my mare, Salutamasoreta (US Ranger x My Little Dragon). He is one of Future Hepsilon’s (Upsilon x Heraldik xx) first crop. My hopes for the future are for him to become my eventer and to move up the British Eventing (BE) levels. My hopes and dreams are for him to become an advanced event horse – watch this space!” — Jessica Milsons

Oakvalley Halycon Daze

“This is our lovely Highland foal, Oakvalley Halycon Daze. She was bred by Mary-Lou Lees and is owned by myself. Her dam is June Blossom of Strathmore and she is by Bluebraes Merrick. Our plan for the future is to have fun as an all-rounder and introduce her to a mixture of disciplines and maybe one day attempt an Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) or Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier” — Alicia Houlihan

Icetini and Glamamore

“These are our home-bred 2021 filly foals. Icetini on the left (Iron x Deniro x Dimaggio) and Glamamore on the right (Glamourdale x Gribaldi x Ferro). Hopefully they’ll both be our future dressage stars. They are owned and bred by Isabella and Lerrin Bruce of Thatchers farm Livery and Stud” — Bella Bruce

Eddie

“This is our chestnut colt, Eddie (the Eagle!), born on 10 May. He is so named because of his gravity defying stunts shortly after birth and ever since! (We know he jumps, at least…). We have named him Avonbrook Amadeus (pending registration), and he is by our Arabian graded performance stallion Marcus Aurelius (Aurelian x Fiesta Magica), and out of a KWPN and British Showjumping (BS) grade A mare Tilana S (Wolfgang x Dilana). We hope to event him and demonstrate the value of Arabian blood in performance horses. He is owned and bred by Rowena Bertram” — Katherine Bertram

Conduit x Degenerous





“This is my thoroughbred filly foal (Conduit x Degenerous). She was born on 19 May” — Inge D’Haese

Embla Silver Shadow

“This is my colt foal, Embla Silver Shadow. I plan to home produce him and compete in BS, aiming for the bronze league final at HOYS, as well as hunting him with the North Staffs Hunt. He is out of Embla Miss Ellie (a home produced showjumper and hunter). She is by Bazaars Texas (an eventer) and out of Embla Ellie. Embla Silver Shadow is by Ardcolum Duke (a traditional Irish sports horse stallion, who is a grade A showjumper to 1.50m level, winning over £280,000 in prize money world wide)” — Frankie Jervis

MFS Zack’s Maestro

“This is MFS Zack’s Maestro (Blu Hors Zack x Dancier). His mother is half sister to the international grand prix stallion Desperados FRH. I have high hopes for this young chap as a future stallion and dressage prospect” — Caroline Ironside

Chip

“This is Chip. He is an Irish Sports Horse by Avanti Amorous Archie and was born on the 19 June. He will hopefully be a heavyweight show hunter” — Kate Leytham

Santa Domingo x Fürstenball

“This foal is by Santa Domingo, out of a Fürstenball x Don Frederico x Lauries Crusador mare called Fergie. Fergie is owned by Kay Lamb and the breeder of the foal is Joanne Hobson” — Kay Lamb

By NPS Supernova

“This is a colt foal out of my Irish Draught x thoroughbred hunter Annie and he is by NPS Supernova. He was born on the 17 March and was the first foal of the season at our yard. We’ve had another five foals since then and there are still two more to go” — Samantha Maylin

Brocklesby Park

“We bred our first foal this year. Our mare Elita van het Kaleyhof (by Nonstop) is a Belgian Warmblood and was bought as a broodmare following a successful showjumping career. We chose LePrince des Bois as the sire and we were looking to produce a quality event horse. Our colt foal was born on 17 May and we have named him Brocklesby Park aka Parker. He is already a very independent and bold character. We are very much enjoying the experience and look forward to his development and progress” — Tracey Fleming

Kabise Anishow Unique

“This is Kabise Anishow Unique; a chestnut near leopard spotted colt (to remain entire). His dam’s full brother (also spotty) has jumped up to 1.50m classes with me and his breeding includes Animo, Heartbreaker and Sutters Showboat, who was California state showjumping champion and was part of a whole line of Appaloosa showjumpers” — Bianca Seward-Morris

Casper

“This is Casper, a rare cremello warmblood colt, born in April. Casper is by Camlough Delphi, who is by the Grand Prix dressage stallion Decanter. Casper’s dam, Cooley Pearl, was bred by Cooley Farm in Ireland. She vented and is by our own stallion, Crowns Ace Of Pearl, a cremello stallion who competed internationally in showjumping and has offspring competing at four-star level in eventing and showjumping. Casper is retained for our stud to stand as a future stallion with rare genetic colour genes and competition horses in his pedigree. He will also be aimed at young horse classes when he is four, five and six years old” — Ivy Stud

Ffynnoncadno Touch of Dew

“This is my new (and first ever) foal Ffynnoncadno Touch of Dew. He is by Touchstone Flionn (a class one Irish Draught) and out of Hazevern Sundew. He is bred by the Ffynnoncadno Stud in Carmarthenshire” – Sian Hilbourne

Colesoak Pocket Aces

“On the 8 June we welcomed ‘Ace’, otherwise known as Colesoak Pocket Aces. He is our very first home-bred foal from my super New Forest pony mare, Willoway Pride And Joy, who has enjoyed a varied career including dressage, eventing and showing. He is by the Gemini Stud’s Classic Opera. I chose Classic Opera as he is a nice compact stallion at 15hh, who I thought complimented Pride at 13.2hh with a great front and lightness, and upon discussing with Georgie Belton, his owner, she was really pleased to hear about his temperament and trainability. This was important as Ace will be home produced by me, an amateur and Pride is the easiest mare, so hopefully it was a good match! I hope he takes after his parents and becomes a versatile little competition horse, who will have a varied life with the focus on eventing and hopefully moving up the levels – I would love to get to novice level, but mainly have fun! He is already a very bold little chap” – Holly Brett

Rivonnedale Homely

“This is Rivonnedale Homely (Lestingdale x Oclund), or Briar to her friends. She is a British bred Warmblood out of the KWPN stallion, Lestingdale (Glamourdale X Sorento) and out of the KWPN mare, Avionne (Ocklund X Voltaire). With Briar’s dam having had great success in both the show and dressage ring with numerous wins and championship show titles to her name, combined with her sire’s proven track record between the white boards and him being the Nexgen Young Horse Champion of 2020, this long-legged and elegant home-bred filly is already showing huge promise with her strong conformation and elastic gaits. Future plans for this bold youngster is of a hopeful dressage career, as well as a much-loved member of the family” – Martin and Holly Higgins

Adora

“Meet Adora (Dora for short). She is by Camlough Delphi, out of my own warmblood/Arab mare Artemis. Dora is my first and Artemis’ first ever and only foal – ticking the breeding box in a moment of lockdown madness before I get too old (I am 56). I am hoping she is going to be a beautiful dressage mare in the making. Mum adores her – as do I – so Adora she is” – Emma Windsor

Primrose

“We are a small family run stud called Glenbeigh Stud, based in Albourne, West Sussex . Here is our 2021 foal, Primrose, by Casco Bay out of a Warrior mare by King of Diamonds. We will produce Primrose to jump age classes and Nexgen competitions then hopefully move onto a successful showjumping career” – Charlotte Epsom

By Carthago Chicago

“This is a beautiful black filly by Carthago Chicago out of our mare Diva (Carthargo Chicargo X Demonstrator). This filly comes from a very well built family. She is a half sibling to four other siblings that have all achieved three gold premiums and one elite status premium. One sister was crowned the British breeding highest scoring yearling showjumping champion in 2020. We are very excited for this filly’s future and we will aim to either find her a super home or keep her to produce” – Sian Harman

What’s App

“This filly is called What’s App and is by Wonderful van Zwaneeke (Rhodium x Vincent), out of a super British bred mare Dimaggio Delight (Dimaggio x Grannex), who is a maternal sister to Shannon Lee Durek’s international grand prix horse Allegro 11 and many other super siblings” – Kay Lamb

