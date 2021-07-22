Feeling patriotic? Get your hands on some official Team GB kit





With Covid-19 casting a shadow over much of the Olympic build up, you’d be forgiven for not being quite as ready for Olympic fever as you were this time five years ago. To help you get in the patriotic spirit, we’ve put together a selection of Team GB-inspired outfit, accessory and decoration suggestions.

Adidas released the official Team GB kit recently and, although there are no equestrian-specific items you can get your hands on, there are a few items that might suit yard life and others that are perfect for when you’re watching your favourite discipline from the comfort of your sofa.

Here are a few of our favourite items from the official collection below or jump down for some other non-official items that will add a bit more red, white and blue to your wardrobe and help you get ready for the excitement to come…

Adidas Team GB Graphic T-shirt

Colours: Tech Indigo | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £25 |

This classic T-shirt will be great in any situation – whether you’re watching at home or in the pub, popping to the yard or the shops, you can be supporting the team while you’re at it.

View now at adidas.co.uk

Adidas Team GB Lion hoodie

Colours: White | Sizes: 6–26 | RRP: £75 |

Although it might not be an ideal colour for a yard layer, this hoodie looks perfect for when you’re watching evening highlights on the sofa.

View now at adidas.co.uk

Adidas Team GB Heat.Rdy Media T-shirt



Colours: White/red/indigo | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £38 |

This lightweight, technical tee will be worn by athletes when they speak to the media in Tokyo, so it looks like it’ll be perfect for wearing in the heat, when riding or for a work out.

View now at adidas.co.uk

Adidas Team GB cap

Colours: Indigo/red or white | Sizes: Kids, youth, adult S/M or adult M/L | RRP: From £18 |

Also available in navy, this cap is an ideal summer accessory and Olympic memento.

View now at adidas.co.uk

Adidas Team GB trucker cap

Colours: Indigo | Sizes: Youth, adult S/M or adult M/L | RRP: £20 |

This cap is a slightly different style, with a breathable, mesh back – and there will be no doubt who you’re supporting with the design.

View now at adidas.co.uk

Adidas Team GB Flower T-shirt

Colours: Indigo or purple | Sizes: 6–18 | RRP: £30 |

This loose-fit tee is a nice, Japanese-inspired alternative to the traditional kit options.

View now at https://www.adidas.co.uk/team-gb-flower-t-shirt/FN1408.html



Here are a few red, white and blue items that aren’t part of the official kit, but would make good additions to any Team GB supporter’s outfit and setup. We’ve also found a few items that will help you continue the Olympic legacy and keep you inspired at the yard for years to come…

Union Jack bunting

Sizes: 10m, 18m, 20m or 40m | RRP: From £3.49 |

If you’re hosting an Olympic get-together for any of the events, this bunting is an absolute essential. And if you haven’t made any plans yet, check out the Olympic coverage times for the dressage, eventing and showjumping, and get planning!

View now at amazon.co.uk

Ariat Ignite slip-on trainers

Colours: Team navy | Sizes: 3–8.5 | RRP: £100 |

If you fancy something comfy and casual with a subtle show of Team GB support, these trainers are just the ticket.

View now at ariat.com

Berry & Wilson men’s socks

Sizes: One size (6–12) | RRP: £9.99 for 6 pairs |

Make sure the men in your household are fully involved with these snazzy socks.

View now at amazon.co.uk

AK Riding aluminium stirrups

Sizes: 4.75in | RRP: £27.99 |

These Union Jack stirrups are a fun touch to add to your saddle.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Vintage Union Jack equestrian T-shirt

Colours: Black, navy, white, blue, red or grey | Sizes: S–3XL, with kids sizes also available | RRP: £13 |

Available in men’s, ladies’ and youth fits, this T-shirt is perfect for an equestrian supporter.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Union Jack headband

RRP: £3.99 |

This headband is the perfect accessory for an Olympic party or get together.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Ariat Cruiser Shorebound boat shoes

Colours: Team navy | Sizes: 3–8.5 | RRP: £80 |

Perfect for wearing out and about – and will still look great in years to come – these boat shoes are very stylish in red, white and blue.

View now at ariat.com

Joules ladies’ bamboo socks

Colours: Navy multi spot | Sizes: One size | RRP: £16.95 for a pack of three |

For a subtle red, white and blue look, try these socks from Joules.

View now at naylors.com

Union Jack hat silk

RRP: From £16 |

Show your support for the team when you’re out and about on your horse.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Shires Moretta Gabriella boots

Colours: Brown or navy | Sizes: 4–9, with four width options | RRP: £170 |

The small Union Jack on these is a nice touch to keep the dream alive after the Olympics are over.

View now at equus.co.uk

Toggi GBR Shady

Colours: Navy | Sizes: One size | RRP: £16.50 |

This cap is made from breathable stretch fabric and is equipped with UPF 50+ protection.

View now at elandlodge.com

WeatherBeeta Polar fleece cooler

Colours: Navy/red/white | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: £44.99 |

Kit your horse out in red, white and blue so he feels like a superstar when he next steps off the lorry.

View now at naylors.com

Union Jack retro sunglasses

RRP: £3.49 |

Just for fun, these glasses will be sure to come in handy over the next few weeks.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Woof Wear ergonomic fly veil

Colours: Navy/red | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £17.99 |

Another red, white and blue accessory for your horse to help him perform like a champ.

View now at naylors.com

Toggi Airy GBR technical ladies’ polo

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 10–18 | RRP: £40 |

Perfect for wearing in the saddle or at the yard, this technical polo is also available in a men’s style.

View now at naylors.com

Toggi GBR Be Eco bamboo ladies’ socks

Colours: Navy/red | Sizes: One size (4–8) | RRP: £17.50 for a pack of three |

Part of Toggi’s GBR collection, these socks are made from bamboo, which is sustainable and contains a natural antibacterial agent to help keep your feet fresh.

View now at naylors.com

Gallop Shop Union Jack saddle pad and ears set

Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £49.50 |

View now at ebay.co.uk

Dublin socks

Colours: Navy/red | Sizes: One size | RRP: £12.99 for a pack of three |

If none of the socks have caught your eye yet, maybe these ones are your cup of tea?

View now at naylors.com

Ariat New Team softshell jacket

Colours: Team | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £105 |

A softshell jacket as smart as this one will always come in handy.

View now at ariat.com

