Feed bucket fun and 14 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From New Year celebrations to a very fresh jumper, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Happy New Year!

Pigs in your schooling session, anyone?

It’s lovely to see this National Hunt superstar enjoying some field time

What a place to train racehorses

No fair weather jockeys here

Grade One winner Envoi Allen is also apparently a part-time hippo

Grandstand viewing for a mega day with the Quorn

The next generation

History-maker Gina Andrews after becoming the winning-most lady point-to-point jockey

Freddie Gingell (grandson of National Hunt trainer Colin Tizzard) and Olive Nicholls (daughter of Paul Nicholls) photographed then and now, after they finished second and first respectively in a novice riders point-to-point last weekend

Ruby Walsh watching the King George at Kempton

Cool photo

Happy New Year from Pippa Funnell and her mother

Feeling fresh?

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Who knew feed bowls could bring so much joy, even when not containing any food

You might also be interested in:

It’s January sale time! Three Horse & Hound magazines for just £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.