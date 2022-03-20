Take a look around this 9-bedroom home with indoor and outdoor arenas, loads of stables and horsewalker, set in 20 acres





Farm View Hall is located in a private semi-rural position on the edge of the hamlet of Warsill, which lies in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The spa town of Harrogate is approximately 10 miles to the south, while Ripon is nine miles away. For the commuter, there is quick access to Leeds as well as the other commercial centres and the railway station in Harrogate gives direct access to mainline stations in Leeds and York.

Local equestrian centres include the Yorkshire Riding Centre (five miles), Harrogate Riding Centre (13 miles) and Northallerton Equestrian Centre (28 miles).

Eclipse Equine Veterinary Practice (six miles) is just 15 minutes from the front door and if hunting is your thing, you can head out with the York North & West Of Yore.

Farm View Hall is on the market with Crofts Residential for offers over £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

There is an indoor arena with a rubber and waxed sand surface, heated viewing area and extensive lighting with training mirrors.

Adjacent to this is a covered Monarch five-horse horse walker with rubber matting as well as a floodlit all-weather outdoor arena measuring 20x40m.

Running alongside the arena are a number of wooden stables which measure 12x12ft and are fitted with water drinkers.

There are two field shelters located in the adjoining paddocks. Additionally, there are several tack and rug rooms, wash boxes and two equine solariums.

The property itself is a stone-built family home arranged over three floors.

You enter through a large hallway, where there are oak floors, beams, an oak staircase, high ceilings, stone flagged floors and underfloor heating. The kitchen has a large island, dining area and plenty of fitted units, granite worktops and integrated appliances. To the side of the kitchen is a utility and a wet room.

The home has a large sitting room and a dining room that has French doors to the front.

On the first floor, there is a central landing leading to themain bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a guest bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.

Accessed from the outside are three bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities. If required, these could be incorporated into the main house as further living and reception space or, as the current vendors have done, be used as bed and breakfast accommodation.

