



The European Para Dressage Championships commentators are ready to bring the action to life as the continent’s top combinations go head-to-head in Ermelo, the Netherlands. Hosted at the Dutch National Equestrian Centre, this year’s championships promise high-stakes competition, with national pride, medals and Paralympic ambitions on the line – and fans can follow every moment live via the official livestream.

Where to watch the livestream

Every test from the championships will be livestreamed on FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV, with full replays and rider clips available to watch back on demand.

Subscriptions start from £17.33/month (annual plan).

Highlights and selected content will also be available on the FEI YouTube channel.

A full guide to how to watch the European Para Dressage Championships can be found here.

Who are the commentators at the European Para Dressage Championships?

The English-language livestream commentary on ClipMyHorse.TV is led by Natasha Baker – six-time Paralympic gold medallist and seasoned broadcaster, bringing a rare blend of technical knowledge and personal insight.

Natasha has multiple grade III medals to her name from senior championships, with Paralympic titles across four Games. She made her championship debut back in 2011 and has gone on to enjoy major success with horses including Cabral, Mount St John Diva Dannebrog and Keystone Dawn Chorus.

More recently, she has turned her attention to commentary, where her calm delivery, technical knowledge and first-hand experience at the top level have made her a popular and respected voice on the livestream.

Inclusive audio commentary

For spectators attending in person, a new audio platform called Gazeti will provide free, live commentary streamed directly to smartphones – no downloads, accounts, or special equipment required.

Created by Dutch entrepreneur Richard Zwart and inspired by his visually impaired son’s desire to enjoy sport alongside friends and family, the service run from Thursday 4 to Sunday 7 September. Follow the link here to listen along.

Live commentary will be available in English and Dutch, with insight from:

Monique Peutz – international (para) judge and KNHS national coach

Frank Hosmar – Paralympic medallist and team stalwart

Nicole den Dulk – former elite para rider

Robin Wubben – para sport journalist and commentator

With under half a second of delay, Gazeti’s system ensures every movement is described in near real time – making it easier than ever for all fans to engage with the action from any seat in the venue.

H&H's Becky Murray will be on site in Ermelo to bring you all the breaking news from this week's European Dressage Championships (27-31 August)

