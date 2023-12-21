A well-located horsey home with arena, stables, swimming pool, tennis court and more…





This equestrian home is Grade II Listed, thought to date back to around the 16th Century. It is in a great location for commuters, with a number of equestrian competition centres on your doorstep.

This property is in the semi-rural suburb of East Hanningfield, in Essex, six miles southeast of Chelmsford City Centre and just over seven miles from Chelmsford National Rail Service for London’s Liverpool Street. There is also a Park & Ride at Sandon, which is on the A414, and A12/A130 access is close by.

Local equestrian centres include Beechwood Equestrian Centre (2.8 miles), Runningwell Equestrian Centre (four miles), Barleylands Equestrian Centre (10 miles), and Deanswood Equestrian Centre (17 miles).

If you like to hunt, head out with the East Essex.

Paton & Lee Ltd Equine Veterinary Surgeons are 10 miles away, should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Zoe Napier for offers in excess of £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Situated on the south boundary of this property is a separate access road, which leads to the equestrian facilities, including a 40x20m arena and portable stable block, incorporating two stables and a hay barn. In all the grounds extend to 7.24 acres.

This property has a gated carriage-style gravelled driveway with plenty of parking. There is a walled garden and heated outdoor tiled swimming pool, plus an enclosed tennis court.

Inside there is a kitchen/breakfast room with an AGA and French doors leading directly out into the walled garden. Adjacent to a rear lobby is a utility/boot room with original York stone flooring and an adjoining cloakroom.

The reception rooms, which include a dining hall, sitting room and drawing room, have fireplaces and high ceilings. There is also a cellar.

The first floor is accessible via two separate staircases, the first from the sitting room and provides access to a solitary bedroom (originally believed to have been the servants’ quarters) and the second from the dining hall. Upstairs there is a large study area, previously used as the sixth bedroom. The principle bedroom is a dual aspect room with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room. Adjacent is a further bedroom suite with an en-suite bathroom, while the remaining three double bedrooms are serviced by a family bathroom.

To the south of the main residence is a detached annexe, with a large garage, two bay cart lodge on the ground floor and entrance hallway. The first floor accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room and double bedroom, plus a shower room.

