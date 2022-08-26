Dressage horse or circus pony? And 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, including amazing moments ranging from some highlights from big shows that happened last weekend to a former five-star horse acting as an excellent nanny.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Looks like fun!

General Principle, who won over £300,000 in prize money while trained as a National Hunt horse by Gordon Elliott, enjoyed great success at Dublin Horse Show – what a lovely journey

What a character

Welcome to Glamourdale Airlines

Talking of flying, check out Kilkenny getting some air at Dublin Horse Show last weekend

Cuddles

Let’s go for a dip

Ireland’s Conor Swail basks in the glory of his home crowd upon securing the Aga Khan trophy at Dublin Horse Show

Showjumping in the middle of London will never get old

Two of former top National Hunt jockey Richard Johnson’s children enjoy some time trying to emulate their father

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Former five-star eventer Zenshera enjoys his second career as a nanny to Ros Canter’s three-year-old daughter, Ziggy

