Do not try this at home and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, including something you definitely shouldn’t try at home to a former National Hunt star who is thriving in his new career.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Do not try this at home

Wet weather dressage

Former National Hunt superstar Sprinter Sacre with his mate

This is cool – Italian event rider Vittoria Panizzon, who is in the Italian Air Force, is pictured alongside Captain Amy Cooper who led the Queen’s funeral procession

The 2022 HOYS winning 122cm show hunter pony Annandale Phoenix and his rider Maisie Peters enjoying their first outing hunting. The roan gelding won at the NEC and was reserve champion just a few weeks ago, and he’s now retired from the show ring, but is already thriving in his new job.

These look good enough to eat

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Watch superstar National Hunt horse Santini go cross-crountry at his first event with William Fox-Pitt

