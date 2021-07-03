Do horses sleep standing up? And if so, how? H&H explains all…





We all need sleep, and obviously horses are no different. But do horses sleep standing up? We’re here to provide you with the answer, plus other interesting facts about your horse’s sleep.

Do horses sleep standing up?

Horses can sleep both while standing up and lying down, but they only enjoy REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which is a very deep sleep, while lying down.

Horses require very little REM sleep each day – 30 to 60 minutes in total – and they can enjoy a light sleep while standing up. As horses are large animals, if they were to lay down for extended periods of time, their blood flow would become restricted, resulting in further pressure on their internal organs, hence why they stand up while they are sleeping most of the time.

While standing, horses will fall into a deep doze, but can wake up and become alert very quickly. This is a survival mechanism for horses, due to their evolution as a prey species.

Horses have a unique anatomical mechanism in their hind legs called the stay apparatus. This allows a horse’s knee cap to pop out of place and lock the hind limb in a standing position. Although it sounds painful, it’s no problem at all for horses. When dozing while standing, this stay apparatus will lock in place in only one hind leg; the other hind limb will be relaxed. Often, the horse appears to be leaning on one hip.

There are three stages of sleep for horses, with deep sleep or “slow-wave sleep” being the second stage.

Horses typically experience deep sleep while standing up. The third stage of sleep, REM, should only occur when a horse is lying down due to the need for complete muscle relaxation.

Most horses will only sleep for approximately three hours within a 24-hour period, although young foals can sleep for longer than adult horses.

A horse can only get enough sleep each day if they feel mentally and physically ready to sleep.

