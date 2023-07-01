‘She was in hospital for over three months’: rider’s inspiring Royal International journey





A rider’s grit and determination has shone through as she has battled against a debilitating genetic condition en route to a place at the 2023 Royal International (RIHS) final with her home-produced horse, Diptford Birdsong.

Hannah Whelan, 19, and her intermediate contender Diptford Birdsong (Rupert), a 10-year-old by Barkway Overture, secured their Pretty Polly ticket at BSPS Area 2B where they also took reserve in the section championship.

Hannah, who has ridden ponies all her life, has a genetic condition called SPG7 (spastic paraplegia type 7) that affects her mobility and causes muscle spasticity in her hips and legs. She also suffers from chronic complex PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Hannah is no stranger to the RIHS, having competed at the final on her coloured pony SOS Rustic Red (Esso) several times. Hannah was due to ride Esso at last year’s final, but her showing career was temporarily put on hold as her health declined.

“Hannah went into hospital in September and didn’t come out for three and a half months,” explains her mother, Lisa Whelan. “She’d gone in for a routine operation, but she ended up being put on a ventilator in intensive care. She had over 1000 seizures during her time in hospital and she was wheelchair bound. She was told that she might never ride again, which was devastating as her ponies are her main love in life. It was absolutely heartbreaking.”

During her hospital stint and beyond, Hannah underwent intense neurophysiotherapy and neuropsychology to learn to walk again.

“Hannah’s ponies are based with Esther Horsfall of Shaw Farm Equestrian who has been so incredible in our journey,” says Lisa. “Esther retrained both horses and worked with Hannah to get her back into the saddle. Hannah’s determination was unbelievable, though we never expected her to get back into the ring. But when you tell Hannah she can’t do something, she will always do her best to do it anyway! During her early days of riding again, she would have seizures while she was sitting on a horse. She had to begin by having a five minute walk in the arena, slowly building it back up.

“Now, she’s been seizure free for over four months, and while there have been challenges and tears, Hannah is constantly pushing herself. Her ponies have given her the inspiration to carry on and keep going.”

Hannah qualified for this year’s RIHS final with Diptford Birdsong on her third outing of the year, as Lisa explains: “During the warm-up Hannah felt ill and while I tried to persuade her not to go into the class, she said was adamant to do it. She was pulled in top and after a foot-perfect show she stayed in first position. Just for Hannah to get back into the ring was an achievement, so we never expected to be going to Hickstead this year; it’s a dream come true.”

