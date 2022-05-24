Scott Brash and Piggy March in Nations Cup action, plus four other events to follow this week





It’s a busy week in the equestrian world, from Nations Cup action at CSIO5* Rome and Houghton, to hot dressage competition in Cheshire…

1. CSIO5* Rome, Italy

Dates: 26-29 May

More info: piazzadisiena.it/en/

How to watch: Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: catch up with the highlights online and in the 2 June issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: CSIO5* Rome is one of the most stunning shows in the calendar and hugely popular with riders. You can cheer for the British squad of Donald Whitaker, Holly Smith, Joe Stockdale, James Wilson and Scott Brash in Friday’s Nations Cup while the Rolex grand prix on Sunday is top class showjumping at its very best.

2. Somerford Park Premier League, Cheshire

Dates: 27-29 May

More info: somerfordpark.co.uk/

How to watch: Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the 2 June issue

Why we’re excited about it: Premier League action is always hot at Somerford Park, where the facilities are fabulous, and this year’s event draws some top names, including Michael Eilberg and Becky Moody. Expect fiercely contested classes across the levels as riders seek coveted direct qualification to the National Dressage Championships in September – also held at Somerford Park.

3. Barefoot Retreats Houghton Horse Trials, Norfolk

Dates: 26-29 May

More info: schedule and entries on British Eventing website or event website

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the 2 June issue

Why we’re excited about it: Houghton offers the British leg of the eventing Nations Cup and two established British senior riders in Tom McEwen and Piggy March will team up with two rising stars, Heidi Coy and Phoebe Locke, to take on the other foreign raiders. As well as the Nations Cup class, the CCI4*-S, there’s also a CCI3*-L, an under-21 CCI3*-S and a CCI2*-S, so there’s plenty going on.

4. Chard CSI2/1*/YH, Somerset

Dates: 27-29 May

More info: chardequestrian.co.uk/

How to watch: Clip My Horse TV

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in next week’s issue of H&H, in the shops Thursday 2 June

Why we’re excited about it: another great opportunity to enjoy international jumping on home soil with a spectrum of classes from young horses to a 1.45m ranking grand prix and entries from key names such as Mark Edwards, Adam and Jessica Botham and Trevor Breen.

5. Hambleton District Show

Dates: 28-29 May

More info: Hambletonshow.com

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 9 June issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: a traditional show located in York countryside hosting Royal International qualifiers as well as a Horse of the Year Show supreme in-hand semi-final qualifier. Saturday will conclude with a ridden supreme, while winners from Sunday’s ridden and in-hand classes will compete for separate in-hand and ridden supremes.

6. CSI5*/4* Longines Global Champions Tour of Hamburg and Hamburg Derby

Dates: 25-29 May

More info: hamburgderby.de/en or gcglobalchampions.com

How to watch: gctv.gcglobalchampions.com (LGCT classes) and Clip My Horse TV (CSI4* classes including the Hamburg Derby)

Get the H&H lowdown: we’ll bring you all the news at horseandhound.co.uk and highlights from the feature classes in next week’s issue of the magazine (2 June issue)

Why we’re excited about it: we are thrilled to have derbies back in the showjumping calendar and the legendary Hamburg Derby is a brilliant spectacle, running alongside more five-star action from the LGCT and we can’t wait! Big names in action at the show include John Whitaker, Marcus Ehning, Shane Breen and Harry Charles.

