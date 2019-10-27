Live happily ever after: a country estate with 228 acres, stabling, a solarium and an Olympic-sized indoor arena…

What would you pay for this dreamy country equestrian property with lots of lovely land in Warwickshire?

The Georgian-style home sits in a private and rural setting complete with all the equestrian facilities you could need, but is it the one for you?

Comyns Farm is situated towards the northern outskirts of the historic town of Stratford-upon-Avon. Its idyllic location is between the villages of Snitterfield and Wilmcote.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Swallowfield Equestrian (14 miles), Featherbed Stables (3 miles), Withybrook (27 miles) and Willicote EC (8 miles).

The fantastic facilities on offer at Onley are just a 30 minute drive from the front door (27 miles).

There are 120 cross-county fences available just a short distance away at Swalcliffe Park (23 miles).

If you like to follow hounds, head out with the Warwickshire Hunt.

If showing is your thing, sign up to BSPS Area 6 for a range of local shows held over the winter season.

Warwick Racecourse is a 10 minute drive (8 miles) from your front door and the Corner House Equine Clinic is just 20 minutes (10 miles) away.

Offered for sale by agents John Shepherd Vaughan, this stunning, well-placed horsey home is priced at a cool £6.5m, so a lottery win might have to be on the cards if you want to get your hands on it.

Come and have a wander around the whole 228-acre site…

The property was constructed in 2008 and in more recent years the owners have upgraded the ancillary facilities to accommodate their dressage training business. The land is made up of gardens, paddocks and woodland.

The pastureland makes up about 185 acres and is divided into various post and rail paddocks. You can also hack around the property without the need to use public bridleways or lanes if you so wish.

The equestrian facilities include three enormous modern farm buildings. One of these houses the Olympic-sized indoor arena.

There are also eight loose boxes, an indoor horse walker and a solarium. There would be room for an additional eight stables if needed.

The Georgian-style house has six bedrooms including the master suite. It has many significant features such as a grand reception hall and tall window openings in each room that enjoy views from all sides towards the formal gardens and surrounding fields.

The stunningly modern country-style kitchen is rather splendid…

There is also a separate self-contained cottage and on-site grooms’ accommodation.

