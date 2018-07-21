Who doesn’t love a Connemara? This versatile and hardy breed is a favourite for many. From hunters and showjumpers to Pony Club ponies, here’s our pick of Connemara ponies for sale on the H&H website this week

1. ‘Kind and genuine’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: four

Gender: mare

Selling points: “Coleen is a super-sweet and honest mare. She has been cross-country schooling where she jumped everything and really enjoyed herself. She has also been out to jump at some local shows — she isn’t fussed by fillers and is very brave and bold, showing natural ability over a fence. She has three naturally balanced paces and is starting to work well on the flat. She is great to hack too and super in open spaces. Not nasty in any way and is anybody’s ride. We can’t praise this four-year old enough — she is easy to handle and ridden by a 15-year-old. No vices at all and snaffle mouthed at all times.”

2. ‘Absolute superstar’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This fantastic pony has it all and more. He has the looks, the talent and most importantly such a genuine and willing attitude to everything asked of him, he has proven to be successful in all spheres and has shown the ability and potential to move up through the grades. This super chap has been there and done it all. From Pony Club (PC) to riding club, unaffiliated dressage, showjumping, hunter trials, combined training, unaffiliated eventing at 90cm/1m and affiliated eventing at BE90. He is extremely versatile, with his super brave and careful jump, three lovely paces and great brain he is sure to make any child/small adult very happy and put a smile on their face. He hacks alone and in company — he is great in open spaces and in all traffic however big or noisy. He doesn’t need daily riding to keep him sane and is super away from home away at shows — just gets on with his job.”

3. ‘Very good at his job’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Jimmy is a super-talented gelding and is very good at his all-round job. He has been successful showjumping, cross-country and dressage. He has three superb paces on the flat and is good to do in all ways. Jimmy is currently ridden by a 14-year-old and hacks alone or in company and never rears or bucks. Jimmy is fit and ready to go out and compete now.”

4. ‘Talented’

Height: 15hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Milo is a well-mannered, talented Connemara with great breeding. This gelding is uncomplicated and easy. He is a sweet horse, great to handle in and out of the stable and has no vices. He is capable of being brought on for PC eventing/riding club or just a general riding horse. He is handsome with a great conformation and a foot in each corner. He is a machine to jump proving very balanced and correct into any fence. He is competitive but not silly. He moves well on the flat and improves with each schooling session. Milo is a rider’s dream horse — he will give his all and more besides. He is good to do and great to hack in company or alone. He has previously hunted in Ireland and has done fun rides and a few clinics. He is now ready to move on and into his next challenge. He has a well balanced nature and is a pleasure to have around the yard.”

5. ‘Machine’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony has successfully hunter trialled, evented and unaffiliated showjumped, as well as numerous hedge hops, PC rallies and hunt rides, always jumping clear. He is scopey and ultra careful showjumping. He has serious affiliated potential eventing and showjumping in the right hands. Suitable for all PC activities and he is both safe and sane. He is also a hunting machine! Crosses any country, rails, hedges, dykes and wire. Seriously scopey and bold, stands patiently and waits his turn when asked. Hunted with the Hurworth, Derwent and the Galway Blazers and ridden by children and small adults alike — anyone’s ride. Can hold his own in any country and glowing hunting references are available. This is a rare opportunity to buy a serious competition and hunting pony, with so much more to give. Good to hack, shoe, clip, load and has no vices.”

