Top rider and Olympic announcer lead the commentary from the European Showjumping Championships





This week, the European Showjumping Championships are in full swing from the Casas Novas Equestrian Center in A Coruna, Spain (16-20 July).

Horse & Hound will be bringing you all the insight, rider interviews and opinion, but if you’re tuned in to ClipMyHorse.TV’s live streaming or even lucky enough to be visiting the championships in person, who can you expect to be hearing on the commentary teams?

Who are the ClipMyHorse.TV commentators?

The two English commentators on the ClipMyHorse.TV livestream are Phil Ghazala and Jessica Kurten. Phil will be familiar to most equestrian fans, having worked extensively on the commentary side of horse sport, including many years voicing the action on FEI.TV. Jessica, meanwhile, is a former leading showjumper who represented her native Ireland at the very top level. She is a more recent recruit to the commentary side of the sport but has drawn great praise for her knowledge and insight.

Who are the arena announcers at the Casas Novas EC for the European Showjumping Championships?

The English commentator on the microphone for all the live action in the main arena at Casas Novas is the ever popular Steven Wilde. Steven has been the expert voice of equestrian sport for more than 20 years, leading the commentary from national venues to the Olympic Games and this will be his 11th European Championship. He is joined in the commentary box by Spaniard Carlos Miguel for whom this is a first European Championship but he will be familiar to anyone who has attended the country’s top showjumping shows.

How can I hear these commentators at the European Showjumping Championships?

You can tune into this brilliant commentary team either in person or via online channels alongside all H&H’s coverage.

