6 cool cobs you’ll want in your stable

Are you looking for a horse that you can do a bit of everything with while maintaining the feeling of being safe? Perhaps you are looking for a confidence booster or something low maintenance and straightforward. While we can’t promise that all cobs will fit this description, take a look at our pick of cobs for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Land Rover with a Porsche engine’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “Cloverblack Lily is a heavyweight cob. She has been professionally schooled, lightly shown, regularly hacked and competed in dressage tests. She loves people and being groomed, and is good to catch, with great feet. She lives on fresh air and is good to be clipped. She is not a novice ride and has been called a Land Rover with the engine of a Porsche — she has a lot of speed and power for her size. I have not schooled her for about a month as I have taken on a new job which has left me with little spare time, so she has just been hacked out around once or twice a week. She is a capable jumper and would make a fantastic hunter for a confident rider.”

2. ‘Confidence-giver’

Height: 158cm

Age: 15

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This stunning cob is perfect in every single way. Buster hacks alone and in company, schools very nicely on the flat (he has competed in dressage up to novice, always scoring up to 75%), and absolutely loves everything that he does. He is a complete super star, jumps small courses and is a total pleasure. Buster is excellent to handle, lives in or out and is great to do everything with (load/handle/travel/with other horses and so on) and is a pleasure to have on the yard. This lovely chap is looking for his forever family to have some fun with.”

3. ‘Super’

Height: 150cm

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Tom has hunted for the past three seasons with the Sinnington. He has been cross-country schooled and pops coloured fences. He will make a fab all-rounder and hacks alone and in company. He is good to do and has a fantastic temperament. He is sold with tack. Open to vet.”

4. ‘Much-loved, friendly cob’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Barney is a much-loved, friendly cob, who is a real pleasure to have around. He has lots of substance and is a forward going, fun ride, with a lovely snaffle mouth. He is great at all activities, enjoys jumping and also happy in the school doing flat work. He has been competed successfully in shows at a local level and happy to do most things. Barney hacks out alone and in company. He is good in smaller traffic, but nervous of larger traffic such as lorries and tractors. He loves people and attention and is easy to look after. He is ideally suited to a competitive teenager or lady rider. He gives what his rider asks for and can step up or down gears. He will make someone a really fun and successful all-rounder. He is currently barefoot as he has really good hooves, but can be shod if required. He has clean legs and no lumps or bumps. Barney happily lives out all year, but will stable as needed.”

5. ‘Easy all-rounder’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: five

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This cob has a cheeky, loving character with a sense of humour. He is good to handle, catch, groom, tie up, load into trailer, and with the farrier. He is good to clip but has some sensitive bits. He was backed late last year and will walk, trot and canter in the school or field, hack in company on and off road (has been out alone with someone walking), jump up to approximately 50cm with a rider and has free schooled over 1m+ with scope to go further. He was started by myself with the aim of making him as safe as possible as I’m not the most confident rider. He enjoys his work and has a willing, honest attitude, and just enjoys attention. He has been ridden by a variety of riders, from my total beginner four- and six-year-old boys, a small 13-year-old girl, and small adults of varying abilities.”

