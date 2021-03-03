Get the inside scoop: three virtual Cheltenham Festival preview nights not to be missed

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What’s the perfect aperitif to the Cheltenham Festival itself? A virtual Cheltenham Festival preview night, of course!

In any normal year, pubs and racecourses up and down the country would be hosting various preview nights ahead of the four-day meeting at Cheltenham, but of course things are slightly different this year. Despite only just a handful running this time around, the good news is that they’re all virtual which means you’re all invited — and you don’t have to worry about getting home at the end of the evening.

These events always offer some great insight as the excitement builds towards the Cheltenham Festival and, with a wealth of knowledge appearing on your laptop or mobile, you could come away armed with some great tips and ones to watch so make sure you register for one of these…

Cheltenham Festival preview evenings

WHAT: The official Cheltenham Festival 2021 Preview Evening

WHEN: Sunday 14 March at 8pm

WHO: join host Alice Plunkett, who will be joined by three previous Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockeys in Sir Anthony McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Festival ambassador Barry Geraghty as they share their top tips and ones to watch at this year’s Cheltenham Festival. The topics of the night will include all the big races and there will also be some other special guests discussing Festival races throughout the evening.

HOW TO JOIN: you can watch live on Cheltenham’s website or via the racecourse’s Facebook or Youtube channel on the night.

WHAT: Arena Racing Company and Coral’s virtual Cheltenham Festival Preview Evening in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

WHEN: Friday 12 March at 7pm

WHO: host Simon Clare, PR Director of the Gala Coral Group, will chair a panel that will consist of some of the top names in the horse racing industry including Davy Russell, Evan Williams, Brian Hughes, Dan Skelton and special guests who will be dialling in for a unique video call. They will run through the runners and riders set to compete at The Cheltenham Festival.

HOW TO JOIN: the virtual preview night will be streamed across Arena Racing Company’s 16 racecourse websites (including Doncaster, Lingfield Park, Uttoxeter and Chepstow). Although completely free to view, viewers are being encouraged to make a donation to Prostate Cancer UK. ARC and Coral will match fund donations from racing fans, with text-to-donate details available throughout the event.

WHAT: Betfair Cheltenham Preview Night — an evening with Paul Nicholls

WHEN: Tuesday 9 March at 8pm (the first of three preview nights with the others running on Thursday 11 March and Friday 12 March)

WHO: Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls and his assistant trainer Harry Derham will discuss their plans for Cheltenham with Dave Orton of the Racing Post.

HOW TO JOIN: all three events will be live streamed across Betfair’s social channels and on Betting.Betfair.com

The Cheltenham Festival runs from 16-19 March 2021.

