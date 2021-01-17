Fancy moving into this four-bedroom farmhouse with stables and manège?

Charity Farm in Warwickshire is an attractive property set in a rural location near the village of Birchley Heath and three miles from the town of Atherstone, but in a highly commutable area. It is situated between Nuneanton (6.5 miles) and Birmingham (19.7 miles) and is well connected to the Midland motorway network with direct rail links to Birmingham and London.

You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to local equestrian centres. Weston Lawns is around 20 minutes away (9.5 miles), plus there is Markfield Equestrian Centre (20 miles) and Onley Grounds (25 miles), to name just a few nearby.

Onley Equine Vets (25 miles) is 45 minutes from the front door for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Solihull Riding Club (17 miles) for cross-country schooling when the ground allows and there’s plenty of other facilities on offer there, too. And if hunting is more your thing, you could head out with the Atherstone.

Charity Farm is on the market with Howkins & Harrison for £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Charity Farm is an attractive three-storey Georgian property dating from 1790, and offers a range of outbuildings too.

The old dairy is a large concrete block shed with two internal (12x12ft) stables and alarmed tack room.

The old cattle yard is a Dutch Barn with lean-to and is used for indoor turnout and storage. There are further outbuildings used for hay storage, general storage and as potting sheds too. There is also a large red brick barn with traditional beams and inviting oak doors. The barn provides the perfect party room. There is also a double garage with electric doors.

There is also a 20x40m manège with ‘CLOPF’ sand and fibre surface.

The pastureland extends to approximately four acres with mature hedged boundaries and post and rail fencing to the yard.

There are mature lawned gardens with hedged boundaries, rose walkway leading down to the summer house and a vegetable garden with greenhouse. There is also a large pond with ‘pond house’ with electricity connection, ideal for homeworking.

Charity Farm House offers an atrium with tiled floor and seating area, leading to the office and kitchen.

It has a farmhouse style kitchen with wall and floor mounted units with a utility room and cloakroom off from it.

There is also a conservatory area and snug with open fireplace. The property offers a longe/dining room with one woodburner and one open fire. There is also a cellar.

The property offers four bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite and dressing room too. There is also a family bathroom.

