The big guns come out to play at Sandown tomorrow: who will be your winner?

Tomorrow (24 April) is the final day of the jump racing season, and it’s set to be a cracker. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in the feature Grade One bet365 Celebration Chase. Who is your pick to win? Here is the full list of runners and riders…
Horse: Put The Kettle On | Jockey: Aidan Coleman | Place bet: 15/8
Trainer: Henry De Bromhead
Altior| Jockey: Nico De Boinville | Place bet: 5/2
Nicky Henderson
Sceau Royal |Jockey: Daryl Jacob | Place bet: 3/1
Alan King
Greaneteen | Jockey: Bryony Frost | Place bet: 11/2
Paul Nicholls
Nuts Well | Jockey: Danny McMenamin| Place bet: 14/1
Ann Hamilton
Ornua | Jockey: Rachael Blackmore | Place bet: 33/1
Henry De Bromhead
Dolos | Jockey: Harry Skelton | Place bet: 40/1
Paul Nicholls
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2021 bet365 Celebration Chase will take home £65,493.
Recent Celebration Chase winners
2020: race cancelled due to Covid-19
2019: Altior
2018: Altior
2017: Altior
2016: Sprinter Sacre
2015: Special Tiara
2014: Sire De Grugy
2013: Sire De Grugy
2012: Sanctuaire
Celebration Chase: winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner
There are currently two all-time leading Celebration Chase trainers — each have won five renewals of the race. They are Nicky Henderson (French Opera (2011), Sprinter Sacre (2016), Altior (2017, 2018, 2019)) and Paul Nicholls (Cenkos (2002, 2004), Andreas (2008), Twist Magic (2009), Sanctuaire (2012)). The all-time most successful horse in the Celebration Chase is Altior, who has won this race three times (2017, 2018 and 2019). The top all-time Celebration Chase jockey is Nico De Boinville, who has won a total of four times so far (Sprinter Sacre (2016), Altior (2017, 2018, 2019)).
