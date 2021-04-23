{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The big guns come out to play at Sandown tomorrow: who will be your winner?

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Tomorrow (24 April) is the final day of the jump racing season, and it’s set to be a cracker. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in the feature Grade One bet365 Celebration Chase. Who is your pick to win? Here is the full list of runners and riders…

    Pick your Celebration Chase bets

    Horse: Put The Kettle On | Jockey: Aidan Coleman | Place bet: 15/8
    Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

    Altior| Jockey: Nico De Boinville | Place bet: 5/2
    Nicky Henderson

    Sceau Royal |Jockey: Daryl Jacob | Place bet: 3/1
    Alan King

    Greaneteen | Jockey: Bryony Frost | Place bet: 11/2
    Paul Nicholls

    Nuts Well | Jockey: Danny McMenamin| Place bet: 14/1
    Ann Hamilton

    Ornua | Jockey: Rachael Blackmore | Place bet: 33/1
    Henry De Bromhead

    Dolos | Jockey: Harry Skelton | Place bet: 40/1
    Paul Nicholls

