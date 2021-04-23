The big guns come out to play at Sandown tomorrow: who will be your winner?

Betting terms and conditions: Minimum deposit £5. Bet credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Be Gamble Aware.

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 bet365 Celebration Chase will take home £65,493.

Recent Celebration Chase winners

2020: race cancelled due to Covid-19

2019: Altior

2018: Altior

2017: Altior

2016: Sprinter Sacre

2015: Special Tiara

2014: Sire De Grugy

2013: Sire De Grugy

2012: Sanctuaire

Celebration Chase: winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

There are currently two all-time leading Celebration Chase trainers — each have won five renewals of the race. They are Nicky Henderson (French Opera (2011), Sprinter Sacre (2016), Altior (2017, 2018, 2019)) and Paul Nicholls (Cenkos (2002, 2004), Andreas (2008), Twist Magic (2009), Sanctuaire (2012)). The all-time most successful horse in the Celebration Chase is Altior, who has won this race three times (2017, 2018 and 2019). The top all-time Celebration Chase jockey is Nico De Boinville, who has won a total of four times so far (Sprinter Sacre (2016), Altior (2017, 2018, 2019)).

Continued below…

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. *Spring special offer* 5 issues of Horse & Hound for just £5 If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

18+, T&C Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free