Check out this family home with six bedrooms, stables, paddocks, horsewalker, indoor pool and tennis court





Catfoss Hall has a history dating back over 700 years, and according to British History online, the chief house was mentioned in 1295. The Manor House is said to have been built by Mary, wife of John Constable, in 1659, before being demolished in 1815 when the outbuildings were converted into the current house.

Catfoss Hall is located in the East Riding of Yorkshire village of Sigglesthorne, in the hills of Holderness, approximately four miles east of the coastal town of Hornsea. The town is approximately 17 miles to the north east of Hull city centre.

Local equestrian centres include Bishop Burton College (14 miles), Cottingham Equestrian Centre (15 miles) and Port Royal Equestrian Centre (25 miles).

Swanfield Veterinary Centre (10 miles) is just 15 minutes from the front door. If you like your hunting, head out with the Holderness.

Catfoss Hall is on the market with Fine & Country for offers between £1.4m and £1.6m. Let’s take a look around…

Catfoss Hall, which is set in approximately six acres, is approached down a long, hedge-lined driveway, which opens out into a wider drive that provides plenty of parking. Double electric gates open into the rear courtyard/stable yard, which is flanked by a range of outbuildings and stables, plus a garage for six cars. There is a second parking area with a large steel framed and timber clad barn, central section measuring 40x30ft with two lean-to stores.

The formal gardens and grounds are maintained to an extremely high standard with a fully enclosed Astroturf-finish tennis court with small brick built pavilion to one side. A five bar gate gives access to the post and rail-fenced paddocks and there is a horse walker too.

The oak floored entrance hall and staircase, leads to the inner hall with downstairs loo and cloakroom, then on to the drawing room plus snug, whigh have period style fireplaces.

There is a dining room and conservatory, plus an open plan kitchen/dining area.

The kitchen has limestone flooring throughout and includes a comprehensive range of oak panel-fronted cabinets with solid granite worktops. The chimney breast houses a four oven Aga cooker and there is also a large Belfast sink. Also downstairs is a breakfast/boot room and utility room.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with large walk-in wardrobes, dressing room and a proposed en-suite, which is yet to be fitted.

The second bedroom also has an adjoining dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, which includes a raised Jacuzzi bath on a solid marble plinth.

There are a further three bedrooms.

Outside is an office, first floor studio and a party barn, which has a full height, vaulted beamed ceiling and houses a rustic kitchen area with peninsular bar, a range of rustic cabinets and stone flagged flooring. Double doors then lead to a living room, which houses an inglenook fireplace with woodburning stove.

There is also a downstairs loo, bathroom and a bedroom on the first floor.

Extensive leisure facilities include an indoor heated swimming pool, a treatment room and a steam/shower room.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.