Can I transport my horse under the current lockdown regulations?

On Sunday (10 May), Boris Johnson announced the easing of some lockdown measures. British Equestrian (BEF), in accordance with the British Horse Society’s 11 May announcement, then advised riders in England that they may now travel their horses for private training and facility hire thanks to easing of lockdown restrictions.

Transport for equine welfare reasons has been allowed throughout the lockdown period.

Riders are now permitted to transport horses to a venue for an individual lesson or facility hire outdoors. They may meet with one other person from outside their household, which may be a coach or other participant, all with the proviso that the appropriate social distancing and hygiene practices are in place.

Those involved in travelling to or from a venue must all be from the same household.

Venues should conduct full risk assessments and ensure that the required public health, hygiene and social distancing measures are implemented effectively.

This update is for England only. Guidance for those living outside of England can be found below:

Scotland

At the time of writing, Scotland was allowing only “essential travel”. Travelling of horses by road for riding purposes is still not considered essential travel — essential travel for equines is only for welfare and veterinary reasons.

Northern Ireland

The message is still stay at home. The next announced date for review of lockdown regulations is 28 May 2020. Essential travel for equines is allowed only for welfare and veterinary issues.

Republic of Ireland

Everyone is urged to stay in their home wherever possible until Monday 18 May. Travelling horses is not permitted, unless it is for welfare and veterinary issues.

Wales

At the time of writing, Wales was allowing only “essential travel”. Travelling of horses by road for riding purposes is not considered essential travel — essential travel is only for welfare and veterinary issues.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.