



Busy Bee Farm is in Rollesby, a small Norfolk village, eight miles to the north west of Great Yarmouth, on the edge of Rollesby Broad. The City of Norwich is 17 miles away, where there is a regular rail service to London Liverpool Street (about two hours), and Norwich airport provides daily flights internally and to Europe.

Local equestrian centres include Anvil Park Stud, which is 50 minutes away, Lime Kiln Farm Equestrian Centre, which is an hour away, and Forest Edge Arena, which is also an hour away.

Chapelfield Veterinary Practice will be on hand if you require any veterinary attention, 30 minutes away.

If you like your hunting, head out with the the Dunston Harriers.

Busy Bee Farm is on the market with Fine & Country with price tag of £1.4m. Let’s take a look around…

The stabling facilities include a tack room and a total of 11 stables, each with automatic water troughs.

There is an outdoor floodlit arena (60x30m), with an Andrew Bowens wax surface with drainage systems, ideal for use all year round. There is also a magnetic gate system and large viewing mound for spectators.

There are six post and rail paddocks, each with automatic water troughs, double gates, and multiple access paths. As well as these individual paddocks, there is a large four-acre post and wire paddock used for herd grazing, as well as 30 purpose-built, fully flagged and numbered cross-country fences, including ditches and banks. This large field has access through double gates via court road, ideal for horseboxes and larger vehicles. Closer to the manége, this field also has a section which is used to lay a 20x40m dressage arena.

In addition to this field, is another 3.5 acres of land, which is currently rented from a nearby neighbour. Our client has confirmed this rental arrangement can continue for the future owner of Busy Bee Farm. All seven paddocks are safely secured by gates around the perimeter, as well as being visible from the house.

The property has brand new electric front gates, which open to a driveway that leads around to the side of the house, the garaging and adjoining outbuildings.

To the rear of the house there is a large paved courtyard as well as a spacious dog kennel and run area, and a toilet. The remaining gardens and grounds on the south and east sides are laid to lawn.

To the front of the property there is an entertaining area with breeze hut/bar, Scandinavian log fired hot tub, alfresco outdoor kitchen and views across the paddocks, fields and beyond.

Inside the house is an entrance hall, which provides access to all principal reception rooms and staircase to the first floor. Off to the left of the entrance is a sitting room, with French doors to the rear garden and French doors through to the adjoining conservatory. There is also a dining room and a bespoke fitted office.

The kitchen/breakfast room has triple aspect views and offers a range of built-in cabinets, granite worktops and integrated dishwasher, microwave, and wine cooler. There is designated space for both a range cooker and a large American fridge-freezer.

The utility room adjoins the kitchen, and features built-in cabinets, sink, built-in wardrobe for storage of outdoor wear and space for freestanding appliances. There is also a toilet and storage cupboard beneath the staircase.

The staircase leads up to a galleried landing and the main bedroom, which features a fully fitted dressing area and en-suite, with walk-in shower, wash hand basin and toilet.

There are four further bedrooms, three of which have fully fitted wardrobes and drawers. Bedroom two also has en-suite facilities, and comprises a walk-in shower, wash hand basin, WC, and a storage cupboard, while bedroom five provides hanging space and access to the loft space. The family bathroom has a bath, separate walk-in shower, wash hand basin and WC.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.